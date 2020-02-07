Bishop of Brentwood visits Dagenham school
PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 February 2020
All Saints
The Bishop of Brentwood has visited a Dagenham school to dedicate its chapel.
The Rt Rev Alan Williams took a tour of All Saints Catholic School where he met staff, pupils and a four-legged friend in the shape of Max, the school's dog.
"It was a really great day," said assistant headteacher Nick Pauro.
"He dedicated our school chapel to the new saint, Cardinal John Henry Newman, who's the first British saint in a long time."
As well as the dedication service, the bishop also listened to a performance from the All Saints gospel choir and sat in on classes at the Wood Lane school during the visit on Thursday, February 7.
"He looked in on lessons, from PE to technology to RE," Nick explained.
"One of the highlights was the questions the pupils asked him, such as why he wanted to be a bishop. They were really thoughtful."