Bookbike celebrates delivering 7,000 books in east London

Holly Chant

Published: 12:43 PM May 1, 2022
Founder of Bookbike London celebrating the social enterprise's 7,000 book milestone with actress Jaye Jacobs

Founder of Bookbike London celebrating the social enterprise's 7,000 book milestone with former Holby City actress Jaye Jacobs - Credit: Bookbike London

An east London social enterprise has celebrated delivering 7000 books to families, schools and people facing isolation. 

Bookbike London was launched by Emdad Rahman in Barking and Dagenham during the pandemic. 

It now operates in Tower Hamlets, Hackney, Newham and Redbridge with books gifted to local residents including homeless people and refugees. 

Muhammad immediately celebrated by taking a selfie with former Holby City actress Jaye Jacobs, who he recognised on an east London high street after delivering Bookbike's 7000th book. 

London Enterprise Academy has set up a collection point in its staff room

London Enterprise Academy has set up a collection point in its staff room, delivering new and old books - facilitated by headteacher Ashid Ali and deputy safeguarding lead Beverley Drake. - Credit: Bikebook London

Emdad relies on community goodwill to run the social enterprise project voluntarily. 

He later marked the milestone with staff and pupils at the London Enterprise Academy, who have been pivotal in supporting Bookbike. 

Emdad said: “I’m grateful to family, friends, colleagues and the media. Your support has been phenomenal in making this humble project so successful."



