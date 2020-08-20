Relief and celebration as pupils receive teacher-predicted GCSE grades after A-levels controversy

Councillor Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement with Barking Abbey head teacher Jo Tupman.

There was relief and joy in schools across the borough as young people received their GCSE results.

The worries of many Year 11s and parents following the A-level results controversy were eased by the government’s decision to use centre assessed grades - the results teachers predicted pupils would likely have achieved had exams gone ahead – for GSCEs.

Councillor Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement, said: “It has been an incredibly hard time for us all, but especially our young people who have had the worry of their GCSE results hanging over them since schools closed in March.

“However, I was delighted to see so many happy faces on results day and I am so glad the government made a u-turn and allowed results to be given on teacher’s predicted grades.”

Eastbury Community School executive headteacher David Dickson said: “Secondary headteachers across Barking and Dagenham are extremely pleased that the grades they have given their pupils have now been recognised as a true reflection of their abilities.

“This has ensured young people are getting to their chosen destinations and reducing their anxiety.

“I would like to congratulate all pupils and also recognise the hard work of their teachers.”

Barking and Dagenham representative of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), Roger Leighton, said: “Following the chaos around the government’s handling of last week’s A-level results, local schools have been delighted with today’s GCSE outcomes for their pupils, reflecting as they do the hard work put in by the students and the painstaking care that leaders and teachers have taken over centre-assessed grades.

“ASCL is still demanding an urgent independent inquiry to understand why all the problems were not foreseen – and the government still needs to put in place a contingency plan in the event of disruption next year.

“For the moment, though, our thoughts are on congratulating students and their teachers on a great set of GCSE results.”

Barking and Dagenham College principal Yvonne Kelly added: “We are guaranteeing all students a place to study with us to provide certainty, assurance and a route to success during this unprecedented time.”