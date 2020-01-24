Chadwell Heath schools bring back lollipop patrols to make crossings safer

Furze Infants School and Warren Junior School have self-funded two lollipop ladies to patrol school crossings. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council Archant

Two schools in Chadwell Heath have brought back school crossing patrol officers to protect their pupils.

Furze Infants School in Bennett Road and Warren Junior School in Gordon Road have self-funded the return of two lollipop patrol, who were previously funded by the council but axed in 2017 due to government cuts.

The schools made the decision to bring back the role after parents asked for the service to be reinstated.

Cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement, councillor Evelyn Carpenter, said: "It's great to see schools take the initiative and look for funding to bring back crossing patrol officers by other means.

"I hope this will encourage other schools to follow suit and look to raise funds to bring back their own crossing patrol officers."

The schools worked with the council's legal team and have reintroduced one patrol officer just outside Warren Junior School and the other at the junction of High Road Chadwell Heath and Whalebone Lane North.