Barking and Dagenham College wins award for ‘investing in people’

PUBLISHED: 14:00 01 April 2019

Barking and Dagenham College staff celebrate the college getting the Investors in People Gold Standard. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College.

Barking and Dagenham College staff celebrate the college getting the Investors in People Gold Standard. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College.

Barking and Dagenham College

Barking and Dagenham College has won an award for investing in their people.

One of the college's executive directors Janet Curtis-Broni and its principal and CEO Yvonne Kelly celebrate getting the Investors in People Gold Standard. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College.

It celebrated the win last week, which recognises how college leads, manages and supports staff.

The community interest company Investors in People hands out the award. The college achieved the ‘gold standard’, the highest rating.

The college’s principal and chief executive Yvonne Kelly said she believes people are the institution’s biggest asset.

Janet Curtis-Broni, executive director of people and organisational development, said: “I’m immensely proud that we have achieved the Investors in People Gold Standard.

Barking and Dagenham College staff celebrate the college getting the Investors in People Gold Standard. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College.

“I’m particularly proud of all our staff who tirelessly ensure that our students are at the centre of everything we do; the assessor found many examples of people at all levels of the organisation making decisions based on what is the best course of action for our students.

“I’d like to say well done and thank you to them all.”

Paul Devoy, head of Investors in People, added: “Investors in People accreditation is the sign of a great employer and an organisation committed to achieving success by realising the potential of their people.”

