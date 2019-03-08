Barking and Dagenham College students perform on stage

Junior Ndjaka, 16, with his tutor Teddy Nur taking part in the Barbican Box project. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College Barking and Dagenham College

A group of students from Barking and Dagenham College have performed their own music on stage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 14 to 16-year-olds have been taking part in a project called Barbican Box, which saw the London theatre send out a box of various items to be used as creative inspiration.

You may also want to watch:

This included bits of retro music technology and artefacts such as cassette tapes and compact disks.

The teenagers used the items as inspiration and found ideas on how to turn them into their own music or raps, which they then performed at Barking's Broadway Theatre.

Creative learning manager Femi Akinyemi said: “I am so proud of all the students, especially considering none of them had ever produced music before nor had they performed on a stage.

“In fact, they performed so well that the Barbican themselves commented on their professionalism and the music and energy they gave the audience.”