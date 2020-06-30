Search

Confirmed coronavirus case at infant school in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 15:12 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 30 June 2020

Village Infant School in Dagenham.

An infant school is Dagenham has sought to reassure parents after a positive Covid-19 test.

Village Infants School in Ford Road remains open, with most children still able to attend.

It is understood a pupil has the virus and the children in that pupil’s learning “bubble” have been told to stay home and self-isolate for 14 days, in line with government guidelines.

A letter to parents from the school stated: “We have been advised by Public Health England that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.

“The school remains open and providing your child remains well they can continue to attend school as normal.”

Parents are advised that if their child develops Covid-19 symptoms, the child should remain at home for at least seven days from the date their symptoms appeared.

All other members of that household must self-isolate for 14 days from that date.

A spokesperson for Barking and Dagenham Council said: “The school is working closely with Public Health England and parents have been notified of the situation and offered advice.

“The school is open as normal and we continue to take the necessary precautions to make sure everyone remains safe.”

Village Infants School has not responded to requests for comment.

