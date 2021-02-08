Donated laptops help disadvantaged Barking primary pupils learn from home

Published: 5:31 PM February 8, 2021

Ripple Primary School headteacher Roger Mitchell and Arc site manager Danny Quinn with two of donated laptops. - Credit: Ripple Primary School

A primary school in Barking has received 10 donated laptops to help pupils who are learning remotely during lockdown.

Ripple Primary were given the devices by construction company Arc Group London, which is currently building three reception classrooms at the school's Suffolk Road site.

Headteacher Roger Mitchell said he was "overwhelmed" by the generous donation, which “came out of the blue”.

“These will help 10 of our most disadvantaged pupils access the online learning that we are providing during the lockdown,” he said.

“It will make a real difference to their lives and learning."

Councillor Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement, added: “It is so important for our young pupils to be able to continue to access opportunities to learn and engage with their school community during this challenging time."