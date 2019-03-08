Search

Barking and Dagenham Council applauds schools for A-level successes

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 August 2019

Sydney Russell School pupils collect their A-level results. Picture: Paul Bennett

Sydney Russell School pupils collect their A-level results. Picture: Paul Bennett

Archant

Barking and Dagenham council has applauded schools for their A-level successes.

It praised Robert Clack School of Science for its achievement of almost a third of pupils getting top grades of A* to A and sending three to Oxford.

Eastbury Community School was also singled out for its 100 per cent pass rate and more than half of students getting A* to B grades.

Councillor Evelyn Carpenter, member for educational attainment and school improvement, was over the moon with this year's results.

She said: "Once again, our young people have shown how talented they really are and I was delighted to find out that so many will be heading off to some of the best universities in the country, including Oxford and Cambridge.

"A-levels are the stepping stone into higher education, apprenticeships and even very good jobs. I would like to say a huge well done to the students who have worked very hard with their experienced teachers to achieve these fantastic results."

Barking and Dagenham Council tells disabled woman she has to leave home - three days after telling her she can stay

June Dines (centre front) with some of her neighbours at Luke Allsopp Square. Picture: Sophie Morton

Barking babysitter who shook and threw 11-month-old girl jailed for manslaughter

Anh Pham has been jailed for manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham autistic man wins back car from government

Autism sufferer Aaron Drain with his mum Karen in front of their old car. Picture: Ken Mears.

Dogging still a risk as council has not fixed broken gate for vulnerable Dagenham residents

The gate on Mitchell Close before a visit by the council on June 25. Picture: Luke Acton.

A-level results: Headteacher 'thrilled' with achievements of Robert Clack pupils

Robert Clack pupil Dylan Affum will be going to Oxford to study engineering. Picture: Luke Acton

