Barking and Dagenham Council applauds schools for A-level successes

Sydney Russell School pupils collect their A-level results. Picture: Paul Bennett Archant

Barking and Dagenham council has applauded schools for their A-level successes.

It praised Robert Clack School of Science for its achievement of almost a third of pupils getting top grades of A* to A and sending three to Oxford.

Eastbury Community School was also singled out for its 100 per cent pass rate and more than half of students getting A* to B grades.

Councillor Evelyn Carpenter, member for educational attainment and school improvement, was over the moon with this year's results.

She said: "Once again, our young people have shown how talented they really are and I was delighted to find out that so many will be heading off to some of the best universities in the country, including Oxford and Cambridge.

"A-levels are the stepping stone into higher education, apprenticeships and even very good jobs. I would like to say a huge well done to the students who have worked very hard with their experienced teachers to achieve these fantastic results."