Councillor meets budding engineers during college visit

Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, pictured with students Adam Toy and Samuel Stalabrass, sits in a Greenpower car during her visit to Elutec. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A councillor has met with aspiring engineers at a Dagenham college.

Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement, visited the East London University Technical College (Elutec) to take a tour of the facilities and meet pupils and staff.

During her visit, she watched an engineering workshop and a science lesson and spoke to young people about what they were learning at the college.

She was even able to sit in one of the cars used by the college’s Greenpower racing team - a national competition which sees students build and race their own cars.

An Elutec spokeswoman said: “We were delighted that she came to visit and show her support.”

The college, in Yew Tree Avenue, opened in 2014 and specialises in teaching science, technology, engineering and maths 14 to 19-year-olds.