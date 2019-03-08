Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

University with Dagenham campus named as one of the best for international students

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 04 July 2019

CU London at Dagenham is part of Coventry University, which has achieved its highest ever rating in the QS World University Ranking 2020. Picture: Jason Senior / REDPIX

CU London at Dagenham is part of Coventry University, which has achieved its highest ever rating in the QS World University Ranking 2020. Picture: Jason Senior / REDPIX

All images are strictly copyright of REDPIX unless otherwise stated.

A university with a campus in Dagenham has risen to its highest ever rating in a prestigious league table.

Coventry University is in the top half the QS World University Ranking for 2020 - ranked in the top 40 for International Students and the top 200 for Employer Reputation - based on around 45,000 responses to an annual survey.

The QS World University Ranking rates universities based on measures such as academic reputation, global outlook and how highly regarded graduates are among employers.

You may also want to watch:

Coventry University rose more than 30 places to be ranked in the 531-540 category of the table, which evaluates 1,620 institutions across the world.

Vice-Chancellor John Latham said: "For the third year in a row the university has climbed up the QS World University Ranking table, based on our strong performance in teaching, employability and internationalisation.

"I am delighted that the continued dedication of our staff to foster a global outlook has received another boost in this highly regarded league table."

The Coventry University Group spent £4.5 million restoring the historic Grade II listed former Dagenham Civic Centre as the home of CU London, which opened in September 2017.

CU London welcomed almost 500 students in its first year and is expected have around 1,100 by the end of 2019.

Most Read

Man dies after car collides with ‘street furniture’ in Ripple Road, Barking

A man has died after colliding with street furniture at the junction between Ripple Road and the A13. Picture: GOOGLE

Car overturns in Dagenham crash

A car overturned during a crash this afternoon. Picture: CHRISTINE LUMBER

Woman sexually assaulted in Parsloes Park

Police were called to Parsloes Park on Saturday following reports of a serious sexual assault. Picture: Billy Edmunds

Cyclist in critical condition after Dagenham crash

The crash happened near the junction of Longbridge Road and Lodge Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

Woman fighting for life after attempted murder and sexual assault in Dagenham

Porters Avenue. Picture: Google.

Most Read

Man dies after car collides with ‘street furniture’ in Ripple Road, Barking

A man has died after colliding with street furniture at the junction between Ripple Road and the A13. Picture: GOOGLE

Car overturns in Dagenham crash

A car overturned during a crash this afternoon. Picture: CHRISTINE LUMBER

Woman sexually assaulted in Parsloes Park

Police were called to Parsloes Park on Saturday following reports of a serious sexual assault. Picture: Billy Edmunds

Cyclist in critical condition after Dagenham crash

The crash happened near the junction of Longbridge Road and Lodge Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

Woman fighting for life after attempted murder and sexual assault in Dagenham

Porters Avenue. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers bring back fans favourite Onariase

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham’s happy dilemma: Who starts - Fornals or Lanzini?

Pablo Fornals of Spain

Billy bags six awards as Dagenham BC celebrate another successful campaign

Dagenham Boxing club award winners at the Roundhouse (Pic: Dan O'Sullivain)

Mayfield students take part in MLB Playball event

Mayfield Primary School student took part in the Playball event at the London Stadium (Pic: Mayfield)

Croll delighted to link up with Daggers for the first week of pre-season

Luke Croll during his time with Crystal Palace (Pic: Andrew Matthews/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists