University with Dagenham campus named as one of the best for international students

CU London at Dagenham is part of Coventry University, which has achieved its highest ever rating in the QS World University Ranking 2020. Picture: Jason Senior / REDPIX All images are strictly copyright of REDPIX unless otherwise stated.

A university with a campus in Dagenham has risen to its highest ever rating in a prestigious league table.

Coventry University is in the top half the QS World University Ranking for 2020 - ranked in the top 40 for International Students and the top 200 for Employer Reputation - based on around 45,000 responses to an annual survey.

The QS World University Ranking rates universities based on measures such as academic reputation, global outlook and how highly regarded graduates are among employers.

Coventry University rose more than 30 places to be ranked in the 531-540 category of the table, which evaluates 1,620 institutions across the world.

Vice-Chancellor John Latham said: "For the third year in a row the university has climbed up the QS World University Ranking table, based on our strong performance in teaching, employability and internationalisation.

"I am delighted that the continued dedication of our staff to foster a global outlook has received another boost in this highly regarded league table."

The Coventry University Group spent £4.5 million restoring the historic Grade II listed former Dagenham Civic Centre as the home of CU London, which opened in September 2017.

CU London welcomed almost 500 students in its first year and is expected have around 1,100 by the end of 2019.