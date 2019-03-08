Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas visits east London tech school

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas has visited a specialist technology school to see how students are preparing for the world of work.

Elutec is for 14 to 19-year-olds in east London and Essex. It has a curriculum designed to help get students to the next level in their vocational skills.

In the July 5 visit, Mr Cruddas watched a live engineering workshop, dropped in on English and physics lesions and spoke to students in years 10 and 12 about their knowledge.