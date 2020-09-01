Search

Timetable adjustments and reduced room capacity among CU London’s coronavirus measures

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 September 2020

The CU London campus, in the Civic Centre in Rainham Road. Picture: CU London

The CU London campus, in the Civic Centre in Rainham Road. Picture: CU London

Timetable adjustments and a reduced room capacity are among the measures being introduced at CU London ahead of the new term.

The university, based at the former Dagenham Civic Centre, is making changes to ensure the site is as Covid-secure as possible once lectures begin.

It will see a reduction in the amount of time students learn at the campus, and will not be operating at full capacity for the foreseeable future. Instead, students will move to a blend of online and small group teaching and will only come to campus when it is necessary. Those that do attend will be encouraged to walk or cycle, with the learning day extended to reduce the number of people needing to use public transport at any given time.

Other changes around the building include a one-way system, regular deep cleaning and disinfection and appropriate ventilation. Students and staff will also have regular access to hand sanitiser and face coverings will be worn where appropriate.

The associate pro vice chancellor and acting chief executive, Dr Socrates Karidis, said: “The safety of our students, staff and our surrounding communities is our absolute priority.

“All of our actions align with or go beyond government advice and we are ready to respond swiftly to public health issues whenever we need to.”

The Coventry University Group and Coventry University Student’s Union (CUSU) have been working to maintain regular contact with public health officials, local authorities and the police to ensure a joined up approach to the pandemic.

The university is also working closely with the NHS to help identify those who may have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Dr Karidis added: “I know everyone is keen to get back to something approaching ‘normal’ as soon as possible. Just as schools need to reopen to ensure a generation of children do not suffer, students need to get on with building their futures.

“That said, we take our responsibility for the welfare of our students, staff and local community incredibly seriously. We are committed to doing everything we can to minimise risks and make the return of students as safe as possible for everyone.”

