All Saints staff win teaching awards

Sophie Cox

Published: 2:41 PM November 9, 2021
All Saints Catholic School staff Sherelle Oakley, Amy Whiley and Meral Incedal with their awards.

All Saints Catholic School staff Sherelle Oakley, Amy Whiley and Meral Incedal with their awards. - Credit: Nick Pauro

Four staff members at a Dagenham school have been recognised with awards for their efforts in supporting young people.

The group, from All Saints Catholic School, were honoured at the London Teacher of the Year Awards hosted by the KM Charity.

Amy Whiley won her award for raising aspirations, particularly through her work during the height of the pandemic to maintain pupil engagement with their studies, online learning and through her lead on whole-school literacy.

Sherelle Oakley won an award for dedication and leadership in a pastoral, safeguarding and mentoring setting.

Meral Incedal's drive to inspire pupils beyond the curriculum earned her a gong as well, while Laura Agudo Pueyo won the title for overall secondary school teacher for her relentless drive to improve pupil understanding of how they learn.

Headteacher Clare Cantle said: “It fills me with pride to work with and see our staff recognised for the commitment, creativity and compassion they have shown and continue to show both colleagues and pupils in the most trying of times."

