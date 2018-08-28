Search

All Saints Catholic School rated outstanding by inspectors

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 December 2018

All Saints Catholic School in Dagenham, rated outstanding by Brentwood Diocese. Picture: Google

A Dagenham school was rated outstanding during an inspection by Brentwood Diocese.

All Saints in Wood Lane was dubbed an “inspirational” community by inspectors in December.

They were impressed with good grades in RE, and praised the work the school does to raise money for Catholic International Development Charity and the shoebox appeal.

The report said: “All Saints School is an outstanding catholic school. It is an inspirational, Christ-centred community with a strong moral purpose that underpins its life and work.”

The report noted in Key Stage 3, 98 per cent of pupils were reaching the expected standard, and it also commended the work done to build links with an orphanage in Tanzania.

Headteacher Clare Cantle said: “It is a testimony to the hard work of the staff, pupils and governors and the overwhelming support we receive from our parents. It’s a great end to a very busy and highly successful 2018.”

