A-level results: Teenage entrepreneur among top achievers at Dagenham Park

Dagenham Park pupils Stefania Alexandrescu, Ademola Fadipe and Zakiya Hussein with director of sixth form Annalisa Smith. All three got at least two distinctions in their business Btec. Picture: Luke Acton Archant

A teenager who runs his own clothing line is heading to university after achieving top grades in his exams.

Dagenham Park pupil Ademola Fadipe, from Becontree, got three distinctions - the top grade - in his business Btec and will be heading to Nottingham Trent to study fashion marketing.

The 18-year-old said: "This morning I was excited. I couldn't wait, mostly because of the fact that I'm going to uni. I'm going to experience moving out and meeting new people."

Of the 61 sixth form students at Dagenham Park, 55 will be going to university, four will be starting apprenticeships and the other two will be taking a gap year before university.

A quarter of those studying A-levels had at least one A or A* grade, including Olayinka Fagbemi, who achieved A*A*A and will be studying medicine at Plymouth University.

Director of sixth form Annalisa Smith said: "The sixth form is going form strength to strength. I'm very proud of our students' success and destinations."