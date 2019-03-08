GCSE results: Big progress at Dagenham Park, says school

Dagenham Park secondary has seen passes in English and maths jump 12 per cent as pupils open their GCSE results.

The grades are some of the best ever at Dagenham Park, according to the school.

In total, 55 per cent of pupils passed both maths and English.

The sciences saw students earn some of the top grades, with half of biology students getting a 7 (B) or above.

"I'm delighted with the improvements that have been made since being appointed acting head of school at Dagenham Park," said head of school Chris Ash, who gained the position in February last year.

"To see a significant improvement in attainment and progress in all headline measures within this time period is a testament to the hard work of both students and staff.

"The school has undergone significant changes in the last 18 months, resulting in outstanding examination results.

"I am sure that this will continue to improve in the years to come and it is an exciting time to be at Dagenham Park"