Dagenham schoolboy earns Eton scholarship

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 July 2020

Dagenham Park pupil Muhamary Kiherille with head of school Chris Ash. Picture: Dagenham Park

Dagenham Park pupil Muhamary Kiherille with head of school Chris Ash. Picture: Dagenham Park

Dagenham Park

A teenager will be following in the footsteps of royalty after earning a scholarship to Eton.

Dagenham Park pupil Muhamary Kiherille was among just 12 boys in the country to win an Orwell Award, allowing him to study at the prestigious school’s sixth form.

The programme offers fully-funded sixth form places to Year 11 boys studying in state schools.

Muhamary said: “I am so excited about going to Eton and cannot wait to get started.

“I have had a great five years at Dagenham Park and want to thank all the teachers for all their help and support so I could achieve my dream.”

Dagenham Park head of school Chris Ash added: “We are delighted by Muhamary’s achievement and wish him every success in the future.”

