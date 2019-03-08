International development secretary Rory Stewart MP quizzed over UK aid by Dagenham Park pupils

Rory Stewart met pupils from Dagenham Park school last week. Picture: Shona Hamilton/Save the Children (c)2013 - D.M.THOMPSON

A group of budding young campaigners quizzed a government minister over how aid money is spent on a visit to Westminster.

The secretary of state for international development, Rory Stewart, faced some tough questioning from students of Dagenham Park about race, gender, climate change and health during a visit to the Houses of Parliament last Tuesday.

Daniella, a pupil at the School Road based secondary, said: "Rory Stewart was very engaging. It was an honour to meet him and give him my opinions."

The day - which saw 50 schoolchildren aged 14 to 17 discuss UK aid with MPs - was organised by the charity, Save the Children, the non-profit organisation, ONE Campaign and a group of MPs.

Shayla, also from Dagenham Park, said: "Today was enlightening and we got to learn all about the help Rory Stewart has provided in other countries. It made me feel very privileged to be born in this country."

The concerned youngsters urged MPs to do more to protect children across the globe and learned about the United Nation's global goals for good health and well-being, quality education, and gender equality.