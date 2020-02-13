Search

Dagenham pupils take to The O2 stage in spectacular Young Voices performance

PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 February 2020

Goresbrook School choir featured in a Young Voices concert The O2 Arena. Picture: Nicole McKechnie

Goresbrook School choir featured in a Young Voices concert The O2 Arena. Picture: Nicole McKechnie

Archant

Dagenham pupils joined 8,000 schoolchildren and professional artists in taking to the stage for a spectacular performance at The O2 Arena.

The Dagenham pupils were among 8,000 schoolchildren to perform at the iconic music venue. Picture: Nicole McKechnieThe Dagenham pupils were among 8,000 schoolchildren to perform at the iconic music venue. Picture: Nicole McKechnie

Goresbrook School choir performed as part of Young Voices 2020 at the iconic venue on February 5, singing and dancing to 12 songs ranging from Beethoven to Queen throughout the evening.

The 68 children from the Cook Road school got to meet some of the inspirational solo artists they sang with, including Ruti, The Shires and Tony Hadley.

They heard from the professional musicians about their journey into music and watched as they showcased their abilities.

Each year, the Young Voices programme brings together thousands of primary aged pupils to stage group concerts in some of the UK's largest performance venues.

Executive principal Dave Ellison said: "Throughout the rehearsal process and during the concert itself, the pupils put in a lot of hard work and commitment and their enthusiasm really shone through."

