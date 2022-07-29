Dagenham primary crowns winners of school flower show
Karim Camara
- Credit: Laura Griffiths
A Dagenham primary school got green-fingered to hold its own flower show.
Rush Green Primary School emulated the RHS Chelsea Flower Show by giving each year group an empty flowerbed and tasking the pupils with creating their own designs.
The children were responsible for purchasing supplies and taking care of the flowerbeds.
It was judged by then-Barking and Dagenham mayor, Cllr Edna Fergus.
She said: “The work here is wonderful. I am very impressed by all the planting you have done here.”
Nursery and Year 5 were the two year-group winners.
Headteacher Simon Abeledo added: “It was great to see the children take a real interest in the different plants and how to care for them.
"It was lovely to see their designs and ideas come to life."