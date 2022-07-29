News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dagenham primary crowns winners of school flower show

Karim Camara

Published: 4:52 PM July 29, 2022
Nursery winners of the Rush Green Primary School flower show

Nursery winners of the Rush Green Primary School flower show - Credit: Laura Griffiths

A Dagenham primary school got green-fingered to hold its own flower show.

Rush Green Primary School emulated the RHS Chelsea Flower Show by giving each year group an empty flowerbed and tasking the pupils with creating their own designs. 

Rush Green Primary School flower show

Year 5's flower bed - Credit: Laura Griffiths

The children were responsible for purchasing supplies and taking care of the flowerbeds.

It was judged by then-Barking and Dagenham mayor, Cllr Edna Fergus.

She said: “The work here is wonderful. I am very impressed by all the planting you have done here.”

Nursery and Year 5 were the two year-group winners.

Nursery group's flower bed at the Rush Green Primary School

Nursery group's flower bed - Credit: Laura Griffiths

Headteacher Simon Abeledo added: “It was great to see the children take a real interest in the different plants and how to care for them.

"It was lovely to see their designs and ideas come to life."

Rush Green Primary School flower show winners in Year 5 

Rush Green Primary School flower show winners in Year 5 - Credit: Laura Griffiths


