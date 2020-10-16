Dagenham school opens ‘reading garden’ in memory of English teacher
PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 October 2020
A school in Dagenham has built an outdoor “reading garden” for pupils in memory of a long-serving English teacher.
The Colin Hopkins Memorial Garden at Robert Clack School is separated from the playground and features comfortable seating, plants and a mural.
It also features quotes from some of the late Mr Hopkins’ favourite authors.
Robert Clack School received a £750 leader award grant from the Jack Petchey Foundation to pay for the seating, including a deck chair, cushions and outdoor beanbags.
The school’s Jack Petchey coordinator Rachel Elliott said: “We are constantly trying to improve the literacy of our pupils.
“We have set aside a comfortable space inside the library which has proved extremely popular.
“An outdoor space will build on that and be more visible in the playground, providing peer reading role models.”
