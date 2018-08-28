Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Dagenham school celebrates country with ‘best of British’ week

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 February 2019

Children at the Richard Alibon Primary School enjoying their 'Best of British week' street party opened by the Mayor Cllr Sanchia Alasia

Children at the Richard Alibon Primary School enjoying their 'Best of British week' street party opened by the Mayor Cllr Sanchia Alasia

Archant

Pupils at a Dagenham school have spent a week celebrating everything they love about the country.

Children at the Richard Alibon Primary School enjoying their 'Best of British week' street party opened by the Mayor Cllr Sanchia AlasiaChildren at the Richard Alibon Primary School enjoying their 'Best of British week' street party opened by the Mayor Cllr Sanchia Alasia

Richard Alibon Primary School hosted a ‘best of British’ week, featuring a host of activities themed around the nation.

And the fun was topped off with a traditional street party - held inside the Alibon Road school, of course, given the cold weather.

Youngsters made their own hats and flags representing one of the four countries that make up the United Kingdom to wear and wave during the party, which saw them tuck into a selection of tasty snacks.

There was even a special guest to open the festivities - mayor of Barking and Dagenham, Cllr Sanchia Alasia.

Other activities during the week saw pupils learn about famous British people and make traditional food such as Welsh cakes.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rush Green pub supervisor who stabbed customer in ‘moment of madness’ spared jail

Jay Fleming outside of the Havering Well pub in Rush Green. Photo: Ken Mears/Archant

Call for CCTV cameras after robbers hold knife to florist’s stomach during Chadwell Heath shop raid

Brenda Woodards of Margarets florist which was robbed last Saturday. Brenda was held at knifepoint while robbers raided the till.

Dagenham gas mains to be replaced

Work is being carried out on Rainham Road South between March and July. Picture: Google Maps

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ahmed Musa Abdille and Shamar Dawes. Pic: Met Police

Dubai authorities refusing to provide evidence for inquest into death of Dagenham man on holiday

Lee Brown died while on holiday in Dubai. Pic: Brown family

Most Read

Rush Green pub supervisor who stabbed customer in ‘moment of madness’ spared jail

Jay Fleming outside of the Havering Well pub in Rush Green. Photo: Ken Mears/Archant

Call for CCTV cameras after robbers hold knife to florist’s stomach during Chadwell Heath shop raid

Brenda Woodards of Margarets florist which was robbed last Saturday. Brenda was held at knifepoint while robbers raided the till.

Dagenham gas mains to be replaced

Work is being carried out on Rainham Road South between March and July. Picture: Google Maps

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ahmed Musa Abdille and Shamar Dawes. Pic: Met Police

Dubai authorities refusing to provide evidence for inquest into death of Dagenham man on holiday

Lee Brown died while on holiday in Dubai. Pic: Brown family

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

New manager for Daggers’ next opponents Wrexham

Wrexham have named former Charlton Athletic midfielder Bryan Hughes as their new manager (pic: Rebecca Naden/PA)

West Ham to name stand after Billy Bonds

Billy Bonds at the London Stadium

West Ham to name stand after Billy Bonds

Billy Bonds at the London Stadium

Barking held to a goalless draw by 10-men Tilbury

Jordan Peart attacks for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Dagenham school celebrates country with ‘best of British’ week

Children at the Richard Alibon Primary School enjoying their 'Best of British week' street party opened by the Mayor Cllr Sanchia Alasia
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists