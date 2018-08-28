Dagenham school celebrates country with ‘best of British’ week

Children at the Richard Alibon Primary School enjoying their 'Best of British week' street party opened by the Mayor Cllr Sanchia Alasia Archant

Pupils at a Dagenham school have spent a week celebrating everything they love about the country.

Richard Alibon Primary School hosted a ‘best of British’ week, featuring a host of activities themed around the nation.

And the fun was topped off with a traditional street party - held inside the Alibon Road school, of course, given the cold weather.

Youngsters made their own hats and flags representing one of the four countries that make up the United Kingdom to wear and wave during the party, which saw them tuck into a selection of tasty snacks.

There was even a special guest to open the festivities - mayor of Barking and Dagenham, Cllr Sanchia Alasia.

Other activities during the week saw pupils learn about famous British people and make traditional food such as Welsh cakes.