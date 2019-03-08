Dagenham school mural wins national award

Robert Clack School pupils paint a mural on the hoarding at the Lymington Fields site. Picture: Barking & Dagenham Council Archant

Eye-catching artwork by pupils at a Dagenham secondary school has won a national competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Robert Clack School pupils decorated the hoarding at the school's Lymington Fields site, which is being redeveloped.

Their two designs were based around the themes of community and the importance of education.

You may also want to watch:

The school was one of 12 winners in Ivor Goodsite's hoarding competition, which encourages schools, colleges and community groups to transform building sites into attractive murals.

Senior deputy headteacher Steve Richardson said: "The artwork is exemplary, and we are proud of our students many talents."

Working in the evenings, pupils aged 11 to 14 painted the school's motto - for the brave, nothing is difficult - at the centre of a colourful montage depicting their love of art, science and sport.

The other design featured clasping hands surrounded by coloured handprints from staff and students.

Councillor Evelyn Carpenter said: "This is a wonderful achievement and I'd like to congratulate the school and the pupils for their hard work and creativity."