Search

Advanced search

Dagenham school mural wins national award

PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 November 2019

Robert Clack School pupils paint a mural on the hoarding at the Lymington Fields site. Picture: Barking & Dagenham Council

Robert Clack School pupils paint a mural on the hoarding at the Lymington Fields site. Picture: Barking & Dagenham Council

Archant

Eye-catching artwork by pupils at a Dagenham secondary school has won a national competition.

Robert Clack School pupils decorated the hoarding at the school's Lymington Fields site, which is being redeveloped.

Their two designs were based around the themes of community and the importance of education.

You may also want to watch:

The school was one of 12 winners in Ivor Goodsite's hoarding competition, which encourages schools, colleges and community groups to transform building sites into attractive murals.

Senior deputy headteacher Steve Richardson said: "The artwork is exemplary, and we are proud of our students many talents."

Working in the evenings, pupils aged 11 to 14 painted the school's motto - for the brave, nothing is difficult - at the centre of a colourful montage depicting their love of art, science and sport.

The other design featured clasping hands surrounded by coloured handprints from staff and students.

Councillor Evelyn Carpenter said: "This is a wonderful achievement and I'd like to congratulate the school and the pupils for their hard work and creativity."

Most Read

Most deprived neighbourhoods in Barking and Dagenham revealed as council chiefs slam years of austerity

Parts of Barking and Dagenham are among the 10pc classed as 'most deprived' in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Man attacked at Barking station

A man has been attacked at Barking station. Picture: Jon King

Girl in hospital after car smashes into shop near Barking station

A car crashed into this shop on Station Parade in Barking. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Police appeal after double stabbing on Dagenham street

Two males were stabbed on Rugby Road in Dagenham around 10pm on October 29. Picture: Google.

Woman raped in Dagenham park

A woman was raped in Mayesbrook Park yesterday (October 29). Picture: Google

Most Read

Most deprived neighbourhoods in Barking and Dagenham revealed as council chiefs slam years of austerity

Parts of Barking and Dagenham are among the 10pc classed as 'most deprived' in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Man attacked at Barking station

A man has been attacked at Barking station. Picture: Jon King

Girl in hospital after car smashes into shop near Barking station

A car crashed into this shop on Station Parade in Barking. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Police appeal after double stabbing on Dagenham street

Two males were stabbed on Rugby Road in Dagenham around 10pm on October 29. Picture: Google.

Woman raped in Dagenham park

A woman was raped in Mayesbrook Park yesterday (October 29). Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham school mural wins national award

Robert Clack School pupils paint a mural on the hoarding at the Lymington Fields site. Picture: Barking & Dagenham Council

World Cup: England want to play with no fear says Eddie

England coach Eddie Jones and captain Owen Farrell during the press conference at Keio Plaza Hotel, Tokyo.

West Ham will be without Wilshere but Antonio and Reid could return soon

West Ham United's Jack Wilshere during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Rodney Parade, Newport.

Dagenham seal victory over Sevenoaks in a friendly

Dagenham in action against Sevenoaks (Pic: Brain Wren)

World Cup: Life-changing week for Saracens scrum-half Spencer

England's Ben Spencer (left) during the training session at Fuchu Asahi Football Park, Tokyo.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists