Dagenham school mural wins national award
PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 November 2019
Archant
Eye-catching artwork by pupils at a Dagenham secondary school has won a national competition.
Robert Clack School pupils decorated the hoarding at the school's Lymington Fields site, which is being redeveloped.
Their two designs were based around the themes of community and the importance of education.
You may also want to watch:
The school was one of 12 winners in Ivor Goodsite's hoarding competition, which encourages schools, colleges and community groups to transform building sites into attractive murals.
Senior deputy headteacher Steve Richardson said: "The artwork is exemplary, and we are proud of our students many talents."
Working in the evenings, pupils aged 11 to 14 painted the school's motto - for the brave, nothing is difficult - at the centre of a colourful montage depicting their love of art, science and sport.
The other design featured clasping hands surrounded by coloured handprints from staff and students.
Councillor Evelyn Carpenter said: "This is a wonderful achievement and I'd like to congratulate the school and the pupils for their hard work and creativity."