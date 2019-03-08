Search

Dagenham youngsters win London-wide competition

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 July 2019

Southwood Primary School's panathlon team. Picture: Stewart Stevens

Southwood Primary School's panathlon team. Picture: Stewart Stevens

Stewart Stevens

Pupils from a Dagenham primary school are celebrating winning a capital-wide competition.

Youngsters from Southwood Primary School in Keppel Road, demonstrated their skills in a range of disability sports events to win the Panathlon London primary plate final at the Copper Box Arena last week.

PE teacher Stewart Stevens said: "The children, parents and teachers always thoroughly enjoy every Panathlon we attend.

"To see the smiles and enjoyment of every single child throughout the event makes it all worthwhile.

"Our children couldn't wait to get back to school and show all the children and teachers their trophies and medals.

"They walked around the school like the champions they are."

The primary plate was contested by schools who finished second in their borough qualifying events.

