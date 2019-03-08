Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Vote now: Dagenham school wants to win vital cooking applicances

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 May 2019

Beam County Primary School pupils submitted a detailed image and clay sculpture of a classic British roast dinner as part of their entry into the national Belling Cookery Club competition. Picture: supplied by The Right Agency / Belling.

Beam County Primary School pupils submitted a detailed image and clay sculpture of a classic British roast dinner as part of their entry into the national Belling Cookery Club competition. Picture: supplied by The Right Agency / Belling.

Archant

.

A Dagenham school has been shortlisted in a national cookery competition, with a chance to win vital appliances to support its curriculum.

Beam County Primary School is in the running to win £2,000 of cooking appliances through the Belling Cookery Club initiative, which asked pupils to design a healthy meal.

Ten schools have been shortlisted nationwide, with a public vote to determine two winners.

Cooking and nutrition are part of the curriculum across the UK but it's estimated only 25 per cent of primary schools have a teaching kitchen or facilities, which means many pupils don't receive practical experience.

Beam County Primary School class teacher Danny Coker said the prize would enable cooking to be incorporated across the curriculum from nursery to year 6.

“Currently any cooking activities are undertaken in our staffroom, which means limited time and space and therefore less opportunity for children to be more independent and fully involved,” Mr Coker said.

You may also want to watch:

“This also limits spaces for parents to join us and if we can also teach the parents, it would enable the learning to be sustained and would widen understanding of the variety of cultural practices, culinary skills and international foods of our local community.

“It is our aim to have children, parents and grandparents learning together and sharing experiences and skills.

“Many children access food banks and this would help us to teach budgeting skills as well as creating inexpensive yet healthy meals.”

To enter the competition, pupils were asked to create a picture or model of a healthy meal and describe why they liked the foods and why those foods were good for them.

Pupils from years 4 and 6 worked on a range of clay sculptures along with a detailed image of the chosen meal, which was a classic British roast dinner.

They also penned a poem to describe their meal.

The public vote is being conducted via the Belling website and closes at midnight on Friday, May 24.

The two winning schools will be announced in June.

Most Read

Gangster Roy Shaw features in new book aimed at ‘setting the record straight’

RoyShaw being congratulated after his first round victory over Donny 'The Bull' Adams in 1975. Pic: PA

Doctor apologises for communication breakdown before Ford Dagenham striker’s death

Vera Sime, a Ford Dagenham striker, mother of three, and greatgrandmother. Picture: submitted

Six teenage girls arrested on suspicion of affray in Dagenham

Dagenham Road. Picture: Google.

Dagenham man fined for loud 50th party vows not to have another shindig until he is 100

Colin was fined almost £2k. Picture: COLIN PLATT

Barking and Dagenham anti-racism campaigners deliver aid to Calais refugees

Anti-racism activists made a trip to Calais and Dunkirk to deliver aid to refugees on Saturday. Picture: BARKING AND DAGENHAM STAND UP TO RACISM

Most Read

Gangster Roy Shaw features in new book aimed at ‘setting the record straight’

RoyShaw being congratulated after his first round victory over Donny 'The Bull' Adams in 1975. Pic: PA

Doctor apologises for communication breakdown before Ford Dagenham striker’s death

Vera Sime, a Ford Dagenham striker, mother of three, and greatgrandmother. Picture: submitted

Six teenage girls arrested on suspicion of affray in Dagenham

Dagenham Road. Picture: Google.

Dagenham man fined for loud 50th party vows not to have another shindig until he is 100

Colin was fined almost £2k. Picture: COLIN PLATT

Barking and Dagenham anti-racism campaigners deliver aid to Calais refugees

Anti-racism activists made a trip to Calais and Dunkirk to deliver aid to refugees on Saturday. Picture: BARKING AND DAGENHAM STAND UP TO RACISM

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Cricket: Beard glad to be back in Essex line-up

Aaron Beard on fielding duty for Essex during Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Kent County Cricket Ground on 5th May 2019

Vote now: Dagenham school wants to win vital cooking applicances

Beam County Primary School pupils submitted a detailed image and clay sculpture of a classic British roast dinner as part of their entry into the national Belling Cookery Club competition. Picture: supplied by The Right Agency / Belling.

Pride intact for ‘sick’ Rafferty

Manchester City's Tessa Wullaert (left) and West Ham United's Claire Rafferty during the FA Women's Super League match The Academy Stadium, Manchester.

Barwick knows future looks bright for Goresbrook ahead of debut campaign in SNEL

Goresbrook players chase a quick single last season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham defender comes of age with stirring display against Southampton

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks scores his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists