Search

Advanced search

Dagenham teenager secures £250k scholarship to study at top US university

PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 August 2020

Umar Azad, front left and Catherine Lowe, right, have been awarded scholarships to top US universities along with fellow NCS pupils Lennox Keeble and, Xuan Nguyen. Picture: Joe Newman

Umar Azad, front left and Catherine Lowe, right, have been awarded scholarships to top US universities along with fellow NCS pupils Lennox Keeble and, Xuan Nguyen. Picture: Joe Newman

Joe Newman

A Dagenham teenager has secured a £250,000 scholarship to study at a top American university.

Lennox Keeble is among four pupils from Newham Collegiate Sixth Form (NCS) in East Ham to be heading to Ivy League universities this autumn on fully-funded scholarships worth around £250,000 each over a four year period.

The sixth form runs a US university preparation programme which includes a paid tour of the Ivy League universities, mentoring advice and guidance for those looking to study overseas.

The group were supported to study for the SATs - aptitude tests required by the American educational system - at the same time as preparing for their A-level exams before they were cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lennox, who received offers to study at MIT and Princeton before opting for the latter, said: “Einstein taught in room 302 Frist Campus Center at Princeton, that’s what inspired me to want to study there when I had the opportunity to visit.

You may also want to watch:

“I want to experience all of what a US university has to offer.

“The trip to America with the NCS gave me the chance to make an informed decision. Princeton feels right for me.”

The aspiring physicist, who is the youngest of five siblings, added: “The streets of Dagenham and the hallowed halls of Princeton are very different places but I do not see it as a big deal. I will adjust, make friends. I am looking forward to it massively.”

He hailed his mum Itafu, who fled Sierra Leone during the country’s civil war and looked after elderly people in care homes during the pandemic, as his hero.

The headteacher of NCS, Mouhssin Ismail, praised Lennox and his fellow scholarship winners - Catherine Lowe, Xuan Nguyen and Umar Azad.

He said: “To have students from some of the most disadvantaged boroughs in London win full scholarships to Harvard, Princeton and MIT is testament to the hard work of the students and their teachers. To know their lives will be enriched and changed forever is a great feeling.

“NCS was set up to push the boundaries of what is possible and we tell our students every day that they can study at the most prestigious universities.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Town hall vows ‘zero-tolerance’ approach after illegal raves busted in Barking and Dagenham

The council and police shut down an illegal gathering in Broad Street, Dagenham, on Friday, July 31. Picture: LBBD

Create colourful road crossing for Dagenham

Greening the Fiddlers aims to improve the area around the Fiddlers junction. Picture: Street Space

Hospitals charity receives £2k donation as Co-op Food store at Barking Riverside launched

The new Barking Co-op Food store in Minter Road was opened on Thursday, July 30. Picture: Co-Op Food

Demolition worker from Dagenham fighting for her life after being hit by crane at work

Shannon Brasier is fighting for her life after being hit in the head by a crane. Picture: Scarlett Smith

Dagenham teenager secures £250k scholarship to study at top US university

Umar Azad, front left and Catherine Lowe, right, have been awarded scholarships to top US universities along with fellow NCS pupils Lennox Keeble and, Xuan Nguyen. Picture: Joe Newman

Most Read

Town hall vows ‘zero-tolerance’ approach after illegal raves busted in Barking and Dagenham

The council and police shut down an illegal gathering in Broad Street, Dagenham, on Friday, July 31. Picture: LBBD

Create colourful road crossing for Dagenham

Greening the Fiddlers aims to improve the area around the Fiddlers junction. Picture: Street Space

Hospitals charity receives £2k donation as Co-op Food store at Barking Riverside launched

The new Barking Co-op Food store in Minter Road was opened on Thursday, July 30. Picture: Co-Op Food

Demolition worker from Dagenham fighting for her life after being hit by crane at work

Shannon Brasier is fighting for her life after being hit in the head by a crane. Picture: Scarlett Smith

Dagenham teenager secures £250k scholarship to study at top US university

Umar Azad, front left and Catherine Lowe, right, have been awarded scholarships to top US universities along with fellow NCS pupils Lennox Keeble and, Xuan Nguyen. Picture: Joe Newman

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Ireland centurions stun England in thriller

Ireland's Paul Stirling (right) celebrates reaching his century with captain Andrew Balbirnie, who also reached three figures in the win over England in the third One Day International match at the Ageas Bowl

Dagenham teenager secures £250k scholarship to study at top US university

Umar Azad, front left and Catherine Lowe, right, have been awarded scholarships to top US universities along with fellow NCS pupils Lennox Keeble and, Xuan Nguyen. Picture: Joe Newman

Birthday boy Cook and Wheater secure tense Essex win

Essex seamer Sam Cook played a vital role with the bat as Essex beat Kent (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex cricket stars support Lord’s Taverners runs and wickets for change campaign

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex against Somerset at Taunton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The story of Scotland Yard’s Murder Squad, as told by detective-turned-author Dick Kirby

Dick Kirby, former detective-turned-author, who has published his 19th book on Scotland Yard's infamous Murder Squad. Picture: Dick Kirby