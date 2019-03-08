Fun for everyone at official opening of Dagenham nursery
PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 July 2019
A fun-filled day was had by all including the leader of the council at the offical opening of a children's nursery.
The opening celebration of Leaping Toads in Rectory Road, Dagenham, on Saturday, July 13, saw the leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, Darren Rodwell, cut then jump through the ribbon to declare the nursery officially open.
Arabella Faratro, Leaping Toads co-founder, said: "We were very excited to welcome children and families for a fun-filled afternoon, marking the launch of our new nursery."
In his speech, Cllr Rodwell talked about when he, as a small child, would play and have fun in the same spot, and was now pleased that the building was being used by future generations.
Youngsters enjoyed a bouncy castle, face painting, arts and crafts, dance and martial arts.
Leaping Toads, registered by Ofsted, is a full day nursery for children aged two to five and offers after-school activities for children aged five to 12, including music, art, taekwondo martial arts and languages.