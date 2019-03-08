Search

Fun for everyone at official opening of Dagenham nursery

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 July 2019

Leaping Toads nursery celebrated its official opening on Saturday with face painting, games and Taekwondo among the fun activities on offer. Picture: Leaping Toads

Leaping Toads nursery celebrated its official opening on Saturday with face painting, games and Taekwondo among the fun activities on offer. Picture: Leaping Toads

Archant

A fun-filled day was had by all including the leader of the council at the offical opening of a children's nursery.

Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell, shared memories of when he used to play in the same building where the nursery is now based. Picture: Leaping ToadsBarking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell, shared memories of when he used to play in the same building where the nursery is now based. Picture: Leaping Toads

The opening celebration of Leaping Toads in Rectory Road, Dagenham, on Saturday, July 13, saw the leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, Darren Rodwell, cut then jump through the ribbon to declare the nursery officially open.

Arabella Faratro, Leaping Toads co-founder, said: "We were very excited to welcome children and families for a fun-filled afternoon, marking the launch of our new nursery."

In his speech, Cllr Rodwell talked about when he, as a small child, would play and have fun in the same spot, and was now pleased that the building was being used by future generations.

The nursery's mascot was on hand to entertain the children. Picture: Leaping ToadsThe nursery's mascot was on hand to entertain the children. Picture: Leaping Toads

Youngsters enjoyed a bouncy castle, face painting, arts and crafts, dance and martial arts.

Leaping Toads, registered by Ofsted, is a full day nursery for children aged two to five and offers after-school activities for children aged five to 12, including music, art, taekwondo martial arts and languages.

