Profoundly deaf teenager tops class in accountancy exam

Published: 2:09 PM March 11, 2021

Lewis McCormack is top of his class. - Credit: Barking and Dagenham College

A teenager who is profoundly deaf has passed his accountancy exam with flying colours.

Barking and Dagenham College student Lewis McCormack, from Romford, came top of the class with a score of 96 per cent in his access award in bookkeeping course.

The maths whizz is now a step closer to realising his goal of working in accounting, something he has dreamed of since he was 14.

With his choice of college, the 17-year-old follows in the footsteps of dad Mark who completed a plastering course there in 2012.

In his studies, Lewis was supported with British sign language by Denise Hajduga, who is one of the college's educational communicators, since September.

Denise said: “Lewis has excelled. [He] is kind, friendly, enthusiastic and keen to learn and progress with his education. He wants to make his family proud.”

Having achieved such a great result, Lewis now plans to stay on at the college to study accountancy further.