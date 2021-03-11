News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Profoundly deaf teenager tops class in accountancy exam

Jon King

Published: 2:09 PM March 11, 2021   
lewis mccormack

Lewis McCormack is top of his class. - Credit: Barking and Dagenham College

A teenager who is profoundly deaf has passed his accountancy exam with flying colours.

Barking and Dagenham College student Lewis McCormack, from Romford, came top of the class with a score of 96 per cent in his access award in bookkeeping course.

The maths whizz is now a step closer to realising his goal of working in accounting, something he has dreamed of since he was 14.

With his choice of college,  the 17-year-old follows in the footsteps of dad Mark who completed a plastering course there in 2012.

In his studies, Lewis was supported with British sign language by Denise Hajduga, who is one of the college's educational communicators, since September.

Denise said: “Lewis has excelled. [He] is kind, friendly, enthusiastic and keen to learn and progress with his education.  He wants to make his family proud.” 

Having achieved such a great result, Lewis now plans to stay on at the college to study accountancy further. 

