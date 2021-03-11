Profoundly deaf teenager tops class in accountancy exam
- Credit: Barking and Dagenham College
A teenager who is profoundly deaf has passed his accountancy exam with flying colours.
Barking and Dagenham College student Lewis McCormack, from Romford, came top of the class with a score of 96 per cent in his access award in bookkeeping course.
The maths whizz is now a step closer to realising his goal of working in accounting, something he has dreamed of since he was 14.
With his choice of college, the 17-year-old follows in the footsteps of dad Mark who completed a plastering course there in 2012.
In his studies, Lewis was supported with British sign language by Denise Hajduga, who is one of the college's educational communicators, since September.
You may also want to watch:
Denise said: “Lewis has excelled. [He] is kind, friendly, enthusiastic and keen to learn and progress with his education. He wants to make his family proud.”
Having achieved such a great result, Lewis now plans to stay on at the college to study accountancy further.
Most Read
- 1 Calls to remove Dagenham 5G mast after blaze
- 2 Huge drop in number of people testing positive for Covid in borough
- 3 Food enterprise provides meals and cooking lessons for Dagenham families
- 4 Sir Keir Starmer visits school in Dagenham
- 5 Five men from Barking charged after gun raids
- 6 Nightclub stab victim's mum pleads for justice one year on from murder
- 7 Dagenham man sentenced to life for raping teenage girl in his wife's car
- 8 One year of Covid: Hospital staff relive working through pandemic
- 9 Police raid Barking addresses in operation to stop revenge gang attacks
- 10 Artist asks public to choose Barking mural design