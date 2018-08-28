Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Find out how your child’s Barking and Dagenham school fared in latest GCSE league tables

PUBLISHED: 17:59 24 January 2019

The Department for Education has released national Progress 8 tables. Photo by Thinkstock/Bridget c

The Department for Education has released national Progress 8 tables. Photo by Thinkstock/Bridget c

Archant

Riverside School has been recognised as the top performing secondary school for progress in Barking and Dagenham.

Today (Thursday) the Department for Education (DforE) published secondary school league tables, featuring the results of students sitting GCSEs in English and maths last year.

The tables use raw GCSE results and a raft of data from the DforE to evaluate how well pupils progress in a school since starting in secondary school and sitting their exams – resulting in Progress 8 and Attainment 8 scores.

Progress 8 scores are centred around 0, with most schools within the range of -1 to +1. The data shows how many schools have missed the government’s floor standard of -0.1.

With a Progress 8 Score of +0.91, the value added score of pupils at Riverside from primary school to GCSE is the highest in Barking and Dagenham, while several others performed ‘above average’.

Overall performance at end of key stage 4 in 2018 (Progress 8):

‘Well above average’:

Riverside School: 0.91

‘Above average’:

All Saints Catholic School and Technology College: 0.49

Eastbury Community School: 0.4

Barking Abbey School: 0.34

Jo Richardson Community School: 0.27

The Sydney Russell School: 0.17

‘Average’:

The Warren School: 0.06

Dagenham Park School: 0.05

‘Below average’:

Robert Clack School: -0.19

Elutec: -0.53

‘Well above average’:

Eastbrook School: -0.63

No data is available for independent schools or schools which did not have pupils sit GCSEs this year.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Evidence of Iron Age settlement found in Dagenham

The 'archaeological horizon', the depth at which artefacts and remains are found, was only half a metre deep. Picture: AOC Archaeology.

Man, 31, stabbed in Dagenham

A man was stabbed in Gibbfield Close, Dagenham yesterday. Picture: GOOGLE

Syrian refugee family are to be resettled in Barking and Dagenham as they flee persecution

L-R: The Revd Alex Guest, Fr Gareth Jones, Emma Gwynne, Bethan Lang, Niamh Balkan, Rafe Smallman and Clare Cox from Refugee Welcome Dagenham. Picture: Refugee Welcome Dagenham

Barking and Dagenham Council buys business park as plans for ‘digital and media powerhouse’ pass ‘major milestone’

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell signs the deal with SOG Group boss John Lewis at Londoneast, Dagenham. Picture: PAUL STALLARD

Council’s ‘Wall of Shame’ to tackle fly-tippers continues in 2019

This woman makes a return in 2019. Pic: LBBD

Most Read

Evidence of Iron Age settlement found in Dagenham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man, 31, stabbed in Dagenham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Syrian refugee family are to be resettled in Barking and Dagenham as they flee persecution

#includeImage($article, 225)

Barking and Dagenham Council buys business park as plans for ‘digital and media powerhouse’ pass ‘major milestone’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Council’s ‘Wall of Shame’ to tackle fly-tippers continues in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers set for visit from Howell and Aldershot

Luke Howell left Dagenham & Redbridge last summer before moving to Aldershot Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Football clubs join Dein’s Twinning Project to rehabilitate offenders

Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein launched the Twinning Project in October (pic: Martin Rickett/PA)

Barking Road Runners endured hectic weekend of races

Barking Road Runners at Chingford League race (Pic: Barking Road Runners)

TKJ youngsters enjoy medal success at London development event

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai members face the camera (pic: TKJ)

Midfielder Loft looking forward to being back at Daggers

Doug Loft has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on loan from Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury Town (pic: Richard Sellers/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists