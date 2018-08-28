Find out how your child’s Barking and Dagenham school fared in latest GCSE league tables

The Department for Education has released national Progress 8 tables. Photo by Thinkstock/Bridget c Archant

Riverside School has been recognised as the top performing secondary school for progress in Barking and Dagenham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Today (Thursday) the Department for Education (DforE) published secondary school league tables, featuring the results of students sitting GCSEs in English and maths last year.

The tables use raw GCSE results and a raft of data from the DforE to evaluate how well pupils progress in a school since starting in secondary school and sitting their exams – resulting in Progress 8 and Attainment 8 scores.

Progress 8 scores are centred around 0, with most schools within the range of -1 to +1. The data shows how many schools have missed the government’s floor standard of -0.1.

With a Progress 8 Score of +0.91, the value added score of pupils at Riverside from primary school to GCSE is the highest in Barking and Dagenham, while several others performed ‘above average’.

Overall performance at end of key stage 4 in 2018 (Progress 8):

‘Well above average’:

Riverside School: 0.91

‘Above average’:

All Saints Catholic School and Technology College: 0.49

Eastbury Community School: 0.4

Barking Abbey School: 0.34

Jo Richardson Community School: 0.27

The Sydney Russell School: 0.17

‘Average’:

The Warren School: 0.06

Dagenham Park School: 0.05

‘Below average’:

Robert Clack School: -0.19

Elutec: -0.53

‘Well above average’:

Eastbrook School: -0.63

No data is available for independent schools or schools which did not have pupils sit GCSEs this year.