Digital skills project to launch at Dagenham youth centre

Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Up to 500 youngsters are set to benefit from a three year programme teaching them key digital skills.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Digital Creatives programme is due to launch in April and aims to support 10 to 15-year-olds at risk of getting caught up in crime by training them in four key sectors - film, art, gaming and music.

Taking place at Future Youth Zone in Dagenham, the course will see participants explore digital technology such as robotics, virtual and augmented reality and digital animation.

They will work on projects to develop their computer skills as well as those of teamwork, communication and problem solving.

The scheme is designed by the Institute of Imagination charity and is supported by the Young Londoners Fund - a £45m City Hall pot to help children and young people fulfil their potential.

You may also want to watch:

Gareth Binns, chief executive of Institute of Imagination, said: "The latest World Economic Forum report predicts over 1 billion jobs could be transformed by technology in the next decade.

"They foresee that digital knowhow combined with creativity, collaboration and interpersonal skills will be increasingly vital.

"Digital Creatives will put young people, who might face barriers to inclusion and support elsewhere in their lives, ahead of the curve with these much-needed skills. With the Mayor's funding, we have been able to realise this project with our partners, Future Youth Zone, to ensure we can effectively support young people in Barking

and Dagenham in a space where they feel safe and connected."

Gareth Evans, chief executive of Future Youth Zone, added: "We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with Institute of Imagination on this fantastic project funded by the Mayor of London's Young Londoners Fund.

"We are ambitious about giving the young people of Barking and Dagenham great opportunities and access to a wide range of positive activities.

"I'm really pleased that this partnership will mean young people attending the Youth Zone will be able to explore and develop their understanding of different technologies which will help to prepare them for opportunities in work places of the future."