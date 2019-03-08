Search

Advanced search

Palestinian ambassador visits Dagenham school

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 September 2019

Palestinian ambassador Dr Husam Zomlot at All Saints speaking to students. Picture: All Saints School

Palestinian ambassador Dr Husam Zomlot at All Saints speaking to students. Picture: All Saints School

All Saints School

Palestine's ambassador to the UK has visited a Dagenham school to see its work looking at the connections between the two countries.

Dr Husam Zomlot went to All Saints Catholic School on Friday, September 20 and saw the efforts made as part of the Rivers of the World project, which sees pupils partnered around the world to explore the rivers close to them and across the globe. It's run by the Thames Festival Trust.

All Saints has been looking at rivers in Jericho, Palestine, thought to be one of the oldest cities in the world.

Both in Dagenham and Jericho, plastic pollution in the water is an issue. Students explored ideas around the problem and worked together to create an artwork that was shown at The Crystal in Newham.

"Those rivers are ways for the project to show a connection," said the school's assistant head Nick Pauro.

Dr Husam Zomlot meets the school's dog, Max. Picture: All Saints SchoolDr Husam Zomlot meets the school's dog, Max. Picture: All Saints School

"It really opened the doors for the community to the rivers of the world and see that they're all connected."

Mr Pauro said the ambassador saw the school's work on Twitter and direct messaged to see if he could come and see it first-hand.

You may also want to watch:

"His reaction was surprise," Mr Pauro added. "He was really taken back by our students' creativity.

"He had a lot of praise for the staff, their hospitality to the Palestinian people. He was quite humbled. He was booked in for an hour, but ended up staying the whole day.

"As well as the rivers project, the school is hosting six teachers from the Middle Eastern country. Six from the Dagenham school will be going to Palestine to complete the exchange.

"He met the school dog, he really did get involved."

As well as All Saints, six other schools in the borough are taking part in the rivers project: Robert Clack, Barking Abbey, Dagenham Park, Eastbury and Riverside.

"It's of priceless value for our children, getting an enrichment experience seeing beyond borders, knowing they're in a connected world," Mr Pauro added.

"Knowing even a little bit of the Palestinian situation gives them food for thought."

"We just start it at the level of the human condition. From then, no topic is inaccessible when we think about people and people's involvement in something."

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Barking and Dagenham

More than 30 reported incidents took place in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Google Maps

Bid to build 19 homes on ‘historic’ Becontree Estate given the go ahead

A computer generated image of how the new homes in the Becontree Estate are expected to look. Picture: Be First

Lucky escape for customers as ceiling collapses in Vicarage Field shopping centre

The piece of the ceiling on the floor of Vicarage Field. Picture: Jordan Thomas

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Dagenham crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the junction of Valence Avenue and Mayfield Road. Picture: Richard Wyatt

Jamie Oliver films at Dagenham Farm for new TV show

Jamie Oliver has filmed at Dagenham Farm for his latest television series. Picture: Ian West/PA

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Barking and Dagenham

More than 30 reported incidents took place in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Google Maps

Bid to build 19 homes on ‘historic’ Becontree Estate given the go ahead

A computer generated image of how the new homes in the Becontree Estate are expected to look. Picture: Be First

Lucky escape for customers as ceiling collapses in Vicarage Field shopping centre

The piece of the ceiling on the floor of Vicarage Field. Picture: Jordan Thomas

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Dagenham crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the junction of Valence Avenue and Mayfield Road. Picture: Richard Wyatt

Jamie Oliver films at Dagenham Farm for new TV show

Jamie Oliver has filmed at Dagenham Farm for his latest television series. Picture: Ian West/PA

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (left) and Pablo Zabaleta (right) celebrate after the final whistle in the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Barking skipper Forde knows they’re not far away

Barking team talk at the final whistle during Upminster RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Hall Lane Playing Fields on 14th September 2019

Daggers Dobson expects a different challenge against Chorley

James Dobson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Essex desire key says ten Doeschate

Essex skipper Ryan ten Doeschate with the Championship Trophy during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019

Palestinian ambassador visits Dagenham school

Palestinian ambassador Dr Husam Zomlot at All Saints speaking to students. Picture: All Saints School
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists