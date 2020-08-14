A-levels: Eastbrook School celebrates rise in percentage of A* - A grades
PUBLISHED: 17:37 14 August 2020
Sixth formers at Eastbrook School have been praised for their achievements as they celebrate some excellent A-levels grades.
The school in Dagenham’s results showed another year-on-year rise in the percentage of A* - A grades awarded.
Headteacher Paul Frith said the results on the whole reflected the hard work, application and ability of the cohort.
“We are so proud of what the students have achieved this year,” he said.
“It has been a challenging and uncertain time for them but they are all now able to plan for their futures and I know they will go on to achieve great things.
“I wish them all the best in everything they do.”
He added most are moving on to university and every student achieved grades which will allow them to fulfil their ambitions.
High achievers included: Mahmud Nasir Ajani, who will study computing at Birbeck University of London; Aisha Ali, who is off to Nottingham Trent to study law with psychology; and Silvania Martins Saldhana, who has been accepted into De Montford University for a forensic science degree; and Amina Amrane, who will study architecture at University of Greenwich.
