A Level results 2021: Eastbrook School headteacher 'proud' of Year 13 cohort

Published: 11:12 AM August 11, 2021

Nazmin Begum, Humayra Ali, Thaniya Akhtar and Zainab Alaran at Eastbrook School after collecting their results. - Credit: Eastbrook School

Year 13 students at a school in Dagenham are celebrating an outstanding set of A Level results.

Pupils and their teachers at Eastbrook School were rewarded for their hard work to achieve the best grades despite the challenges faced because of the Covid pandemic.

The cohort returned to the school in Dagenham Road to collect their results on Tuesday, August 10.

Year 13 pupils Shayo Oloni, Alfie Tucker, Huzaif Khan Durrani, JC Luarca and Bola Busari on results day. - Credit: Eastbrook School

Headteacher Paul Frith said: “I want to congratulate all of our Year 13 students on their hard work and achievements; I am so proud of them all.

“The events of the last 18 months have been extremely challenging but through their commitment and determination they will all move on to their next stage fully equipped for successful futures.

“I know that the students would also want me to publicly recognise the contribution of their teachers.

“Their skill and dedication ensured the students were fully prepared and able to achieve these fantastic results.”

There were many individual success stories at the school, with some particularly notable.

Alfie Tucker, who achieved AAB in French, sociology and maths, secured a place at Oxford University to study French and Arabic.

Rosheka Salmon earned a Distinction*, AA in IT, English and art and will be moving on to Essex University to study English and comparative literature.

Nawal Abdallah has accepted a place at Nottingham University to study maths after achieving AAA in economics, maths and sociology.

With AAA grades in maths, economics and computer science, Vitor Lapa will go on to study computer science at Queen Mary’s.

Huzaif Khan Durrani, who will study mathematical economics and statistics at Birmingham University, achieved A*AA in economics, chemistry and maths.

Nailah Choudhury and Chloe Probert both achieved A* in their vocational childcare course, which is the equivalent of 3 A levels.

Both girls will be pursuing this area of study in the future.

Mr Frith added the results rounded off a successful year for Eastbrook School in which Ofsted visited three times and, on each occasion, highly commended the work of the school during and after the Covid lockdowns.