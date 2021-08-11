News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Education

A Level results 2021: Eastbrook School headteacher 'proud' of Year 13 cohort

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:12 AM August 11, 2021   
Eastbrook School year 13 pupils Nazmin Begum, Humayra Ali, Thaniya Akhtar and Zainab Alaran

Nazmin Begum, Humayra Ali, Thaniya Akhtar and Zainab Alaran at Eastbrook School after collecting their results. - Credit: Eastbrook School

Year 13 students at a school in Dagenham are celebrating an outstanding set of A Level results.

Pupils and their teachers at Eastbrook School were rewarded for their hard work to achieve the best grades despite the challenges faced because of the Covid pandemic.

The cohort returned to the school in Dagenham Road to collect their results on Tuesday, August 10.

Eastbrook School pupils Shayo Oloni, Alfie Tucker, Huzaif Khan Durrani, JC Luarca and Bola Busari.

Year 13 pupils Shayo Oloni, Alfie Tucker, Huzaif Khan Durrani, JC Luarca and Bola Busari on results day. - Credit: Eastbrook School

Headteacher Paul Frith said: “I want to congratulate all of our Year 13 students on their hard work and achievements; I am so proud of them all.

“The events of the last 18 months have been extremely challenging but through their commitment and determination they will all move on to their next stage fully equipped for successful futures. 

You may also want to watch:

“I know that the students would also want me to publicly recognise the contribution of their teachers. 

“Their skill and dedication ensured the students were fully prepared and able to achieve these fantastic results.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 'It's time they listened': Council urged to scrap CPZ in Dagenham
  2. 2 Dagenham Farm to sell fresh, organic produce at new stall
  3. 3 A Level results 2021: Robert Clack School achieves record Russell Group places
  1. 4 A Level results 2021: East Ham state school gets more Oxbridge places than Eton
  2. 5 Investigation after house fire in Dagenham
  3. 6 Boy, 14, in critical condition after Chadwell Heath stabbing
  4. 7 A Level results 2021: Headteacher hails All Saints Catholic School pupils
  5. 8 A Level results 2021: Jo Richardson Community School 'delighted' after two 'challenging' years
  6. 9 Dagenham man running Berlin Marathon to raise £1.5k for underprivileged children
  7. 10 Dogs patrol car park in Barking as part of safety efforts

There were many individual success stories at the school, with some particularly notable.

Alfie Tucker, who achieved AAB in French, sociology and maths, secured a place at Oxford University to study French and Arabic.

Rosheka Salmon earned a Distinction*, AA in IT, English and art and will be moving on to Essex University to study English and comparative literature.

Nawal Abdallah has accepted a place at Nottingham University to study maths after achieving AAA in economics, maths and sociology.

With AAA grades in maths, economics and computer science, Vitor Lapa will go on to study computer science at Queen Mary’s.

Huzaif Khan Durrani, who will study mathematical economics and statistics at Birmingham University, achieved A*AA in economics, chemistry and maths.

Nailah Choudhury and Chloe Probert both achieved A* in their vocational childcare course, which is the equivalent of 3 A levels.

Both girls will be pursuing this area of study in the future.

Mr Frith added the results rounded off a successful year for Eastbrook School in which Ofsted visited three times and, on each occasion, highly commended the work of the school during and after the Covid lockdowns.

London A Level results
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

scene

Metropolitan Police

Elderly woman dies after van collision in Dagenham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
A 72-year-old woman died after a collision in Princess Parade, New Road, Dagenham on August 5.

Metropolitan Police

Witness appeal after woman, 72, dies in Dagenham van collision

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
pocket park

People

More than 150 attend official opening of 'fabulous' pocket park in Barking

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
industria cgi

Planning and Development

New developments approved in Barking and Dagenham so far this year

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon