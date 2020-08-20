GCSE results: Significant improvement in key measures at Eastbrook School

Eastbrook School is celebrating “significant improvement” on previous years in all key measures this GCSE results day.

This included the proportion of 9-7 grades and the percentage of pupils who achieved 9-5 in both English and Maths.

The top achievers at the Dagenham school were Aditi Sharma, with 10 grades at 9-7, and Chloe Saich, who earned nine 9-7 grades.

Many others – including Destiny Layokun, Debra George, Iuliana Gavriliuc, Jessica Tilley, Anna-Maria Ion, Ifetayo Shadamoro, Oskaras Ruksnaitis, Mohammed Madour, Kingsley Francis, Yoana Dimitrova, Natalia Blake and Laraib Akmal - achieved six or more 9-7 grades, while Reanna Nelson achieved five.

Headteacher Paul Frith said he was “so proud” of the achievements of the Year 11 group this year.

“I am pleased that the system has trusted the judgement of the teachers who know the students so well and worked so hard to prepare the students for their GCSEs,” he said.

“The results reflect the hard work of everyone at the school and the rapid improvements we have made over the last couple of years.

“Most students will be returning to study in our sixth form, but these results will allow all of our students to confidently move onto their next stage wherever that is.”