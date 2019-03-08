Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

A-level results: Eastbury Community School top achievers celebrate success

PUBLISHED: 12:28 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 15 August 2019

Eastbury Community School top achievers Zainab Shafan, Jamil Ahmed and Hamid Azhar celebrate their A-level results with executive head teacher David Dickson. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Eastbury Community School top achievers Zainab Shafan, Jamil Ahmed and Hamid Azhar celebrate their A-level results with executive head teacher David Dickson. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Archant

When you've worked so hard to set up your future, it is a good feeling to have the next few years mapped out.

Eastbury Community School executive head teacher David Dickson with Zainab Shafan, who will study psychology at the University of Cambridge. Picture: Eastbury Community SchoolEastbury Community School executive head teacher David Dickson with Zainab Shafan, who will study psychology at the University of Cambridge. Picture: Eastbury Community School

Just ask Eastbury Community School pupil Jamil Ahmed, who will be progressing to Queen Mary University of London to study dentistry after achieving two A*s in biology and PE and an A in maths in his A-levels.

"I'm amazed, I didn't expect it at all," the Dagenham 18-year-old said.

"I put in a lot of work in the last few months but I didn't realise - other people, like my cousins, told me - the amount of work I should put in and I came out better than expected.

"I was expecting one A* star (in PE) so I'm extremely proud, especially biology - that is one of the most difficult subjects."

Jamil admitted once August rolled around, it became an anxious wait for results, and he was relieved to leave the worry behind.

"It feels amazing, it's surreal - I'm speechless," he said.

"The next five years of my life is sorted so I'm extremely happy about that."

Five pupils at Eastbury earned A* or A grades in all of the subjects they studied.

Zainab Shafan, 18, from Barking, is off to the University of Cambridge to study psychological and behavioural sciences.

You may also want to watch:

She earned two A*s in maths and psychology and an A in English literature - exceeding the A*, A, A grades she needed.

"I spent a lot of time revising, so I'm glad it paid off," Zainab said with a laugh.

"I wasn't expecting (the university offer), I wasn't really confident but thought I would give it a try and when I got actually in I was so surprised.

"But I've had a lot of support from my school and my friends and family."

Other top achievers included Hamid Azhar, who earned an A* and three A grades and will progress to the University of Warwick to study mathematics, operational research, statistics and economics.

More than half of all grades at Eastbury achieved at A Level were A* to B and one in four were A*/A.

Executive headteacher David Dickson said: "I am extremely proud of the results achieved by our amazing, positive and hardworking pupils.

"Many have surpassed their targets. I am so pleased that so many are progressing in their chosen careers.

"I am absolutely delighted for all those who have worked hard to secure the grades needed for their chosen university, high level and degree apprenticeships, or job.

"All, whatever their pathway, have made an excellent start to their careers.

"I would like to thank them alongside our supportive parents, governors and local authority.

"It is a privilege to work with such a great staff team and enthusiastic pupils."

Most Read

Barking and Dagenham Council tells disabled woman she has to leave home - three days after telling her she can stay

June Dines (centre front) with some of her neighbours at Luke Allsopp Square. Picture: Sophie Morton

Barking babysitter who shook and threw 11-month-old girl jailed for manslaughter

Anh Pham has been jailed for manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham autistic man wins back car from government

Autism sufferer Aaron Drain with his mum Karen in front of their old car. Picture: Ken Mears.

Dogging still a risk as council has not fixed broken gate for vulnerable Dagenham residents

The gate on Mitchell Close before a visit by the council on June 25. Picture: Luke Acton.

Appeal for help finding missing 13-year old boy last seen in Dagenham

Police are appealing for help finding Nelbi Zola who was last seen in the Village area of Dagenham. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Barking and Dagenham Council tells disabled woman she has to leave home - three days after telling her she can stay

June Dines (centre front) with some of her neighbours at Luke Allsopp Square. Picture: Sophie Morton

Barking babysitter who shook and threw 11-month-old girl jailed for manslaughter

Anh Pham has been jailed for manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham autistic man wins back car from government

Autism sufferer Aaron Drain with his mum Karen in front of their old car. Picture: Ken Mears.

Dogging still a risk as council has not fixed broken gate for vulnerable Dagenham residents

The gate on Mitchell Close before a visit by the council on June 25. Picture: Luke Acton.

Appeal for help finding missing 13-year old boy last seen in Dagenham

Police are appealing for help finding Nelbi Zola who was last seen in the Village area of Dagenham. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers attacker Kandi eager to kick on this term

Chike Kandi of Dagenham & Redbridge and Corey Whitely of Ebbsfleet United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

A-level results: Eastbury Community School top achievers celebrate success

Eastbury Community School top achievers Zainab Shafan, Jamil Ahmed and Hamid Azhar celebrate their A-level results with executive head teacher David Dickson. Picture: Andrew Brookes

A-level results: Teenage entrepreneur among top achievers at Dagenham Park

Dagenham Park pupils Stefania Alexandrescu, Ademola Fadipe and Zakiya Hussein with director of sixth form Annalisa Smith. All three got at least two distinctions in their business Btec. Picture: Luke Acton

A-level results: Barking Abbey pupils celebrate straight A grades

Barking Abbey School pupils Haroon Ayab, Sowmiya Gunabalasingam and Jumana Amin, all 18, all achieved straight A grades. Picture: Andrew Brookes

A-level results: Headteacher ‘thrilled’ with achievements of Robert Clack pupils

Robert Clack pupil Dylan Affum will be going to Oxford to study engineering. Picture: Luke Acton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists