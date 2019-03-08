GCSE results: Eastbury Community School head 'extremely pleased' with pupils' achievements

Eastbury Community School pupils Taranjot Singh and Farjana Enayathulla with headteacher David Dickson.

The executive headteacher of Eastbury Community School has said he is "extremely pleased" at the success of his pupils in the new-look GCSE exams.

The school saw 70pc of pupils achieve the 9-4 pass mark in both English and maths, with 42pc getting a good pass - 9-5 - in the two subjects. There were 14pc who achieved the top grades of 9-7 in both.

David Dickson said: "I am extremely pleased that so many students at Eastbury and across the borigh have achieved success.

"This is the second year of the new, more challenging, exams and grading system in the majority of subjects. We are extremely pleased with the success of all our students in this demanding year."

He added that the majority of pupils are continuing at the school's sixth form, with others heading to nearby colleges.

Top achievers included 16-year-olds Taranjot Singh and Farjana Enayathulla, who both got eight 9s and one 8.

Farjana, who wants to become a software engineer or a doctor, said: "I'm most proud of English language because it's my weakest subject.

"It feels so good to get all the hard work pay off. All the after school sessions and all the pep talks with teachers.

"I was extremely nervous, I honestly thought I would get sevens."

Aspiring accountant Taranjot added: "I'm happy, the hardest thing about GCSEs is the mental side. It's very challenging.

"I'm ecstatic. It's not over yet, A-levels are harder so I have to focus on that now."