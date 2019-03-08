Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

GCSE results: Eastbury Community School head 'extremely pleased' with pupils' achievements

PUBLISHED: 11:13 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 22 August 2019

Eastbury Community School pupils Taranjot Singh and Farjana Enayathulla with headteacher David Dickson. Picture: Luke Acton

Eastbury Community School pupils Taranjot Singh and Farjana Enayathulla with headteacher David Dickson. Picture: Luke Acton

Archant

The executive headteacher of Eastbury Community School has said he is "extremely pleased" at the success of his pupils in the new-look GCSE exams.

The school saw 70pc of pupils achieve the 9-4 pass mark in both English and maths, with 42pc getting a good pass - 9-5 - in the two subjects. There were 14pc who achieved the top grades of 9-7 in both.

David Dickson said: "I am extremely pleased that so many students at Eastbury and across the borigh have achieved success.

"This is the second year of the new, more challenging, exams and grading system in the majority of subjects. We are extremely pleased with the success of all our students in this demanding year."

He added that the majority of pupils are continuing at the school's sixth form, with others heading to nearby colleges.

You may also want to watch:

Top achievers included 16-year-olds Taranjot Singh and Farjana Enayathulla, who both got eight 9s and one 8.

Farjana, who wants to become a software engineer or a doctor, said: "I'm most proud of English language because it's my weakest subject.

"It feels so good to get all the hard work pay off. All the after school sessions and all the pep talks with teachers.

"I was extremely nervous, I honestly thought I would get sevens."

Aspiring accountant Taranjot added: "I'm happy, the hardest thing about GCSEs is the mental side. It's very challenging.

"I'm ecstatic. It's not over yet, A-levels are harder so I have to focus on that now."

Most Read

Teenager stabbed in the arm in Dagenham

The teenager was stabbed near the entrance to Central Park, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Demolition of Dagenham jobcentre to begin

The Dagenham jobcentre was closed last year. Picture: Ken Mears

Families evacuated after ‘threat to burn down’ tower block in Barking

Emergency services cordoning off part of Barking's Gascoigne estate after receiving a threat to set a tower block alight. Picture: Charlie Wilding

Dagenham woman shocked as dad’s memorial bench is stolen

Michelle Grant on a bench dedicated to her father, John Bloom. With no record of the bench being removed, it has possibly been stolen. Picture: Michelle Grant.

Almost 100 cannabis plants found at Dagenham weed factory

Stanley Avenue. Police found a cannabis factory in the upstairs bedrooms of a house on the road. Picture: Google.

Most Read

Teenager stabbed in the arm in Dagenham

The teenager was stabbed near the entrance to Central Park, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Demolition of Dagenham jobcentre to begin

The Dagenham jobcentre was closed last year. Picture: Ken Mears

Families evacuated after ‘threat to burn down’ tower block in Barking

Emergency services cordoning off part of Barking's Gascoigne estate after receiving a threat to set a tower block alight. Picture: Charlie Wilding

Dagenham woman shocked as dad’s memorial bench is stolen

Michelle Grant on a bench dedicated to her father, John Bloom. With no record of the bench being removed, it has possibly been stolen. Picture: Michelle Grant.

Almost 100 cannabis plants found at Dagenham weed factory

Stanley Avenue. Police found a cannabis factory in the upstairs bedrooms of a house on the road. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Cricket: Barwick optimistic about Goresbrook run-in

Shane Barwick hits out for Goresbrook against Ardleigh Green & Havering (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

GCSE results: Eastbury Community School head ‘extremely pleased’ with pupils’ achievements

Eastbury Community School pupils Taranjot Singh and Farjana Enayathulla with headteacher David Dickson. Picture: Luke Acton

GCSE results: Barking Abbey headteacher pleased with improvements

Barking Abbey pupils Morgan Banham-Wright, Waseem Mohamed and Annika Verma with headteacher Jo Tupman. Picture: Luke Acton

GCSE Results: Our in-depth guide to the new GCSE grading system

White Irish children and Chinese children do the best at GCSE. Picture: PA

T20: Essex return to Blast action at Sussex

Simon Harmer celebrates a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists