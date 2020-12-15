Barking school staff raise £2k and awareness for Movember

Published: 5:12 PM December 15, 2020

Staff at Eastbury Community School in Barking were sponsored to grow a mo in support of the Movember campaign. - Credit: Barking and Dagenham Council

Five members of staff at a Barking school have raised more than £2,000 for charity.

The moustachioed men at Eastbury Community School, in Hulse Avenue, were sponsored to sport untamed taches in support of the Movember campaign.

Staff also led assemblies to discuss the key messages of the campaign, which raises awareness of prostate and testicular cancer.

Movember also supports conversations around mental health to lower the rates of suicide, especially amongst males who find it hard to talk about their problems.

Some pastoral lessons were dedicated to the campaign and encouraged young people to understand the difference they can make to themselves and to others.

Executive headteacher David Dickson said: “I am so proud of all those who are helping to not only raise thousands of pounds for this extremely worthwhile charity but also to raise awareness of mental health and various cancers.”