News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post Home > News > Education

Barking school staff raise £2k and awareness for Movember

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:12 PM December 15, 2020   
Five staff members with moustaches at Eastbury Community School

Staff at Eastbury Community School in Barking were sponsored to grow a mo in support of the Movember campaign. - Credit: Barking and Dagenham Council

Five members of staff at a Barking school have raised more than £2,000 for charity. 

The moustachioed men at Eastbury Community School, in Hulse Avenue, were sponsored to sport untamed taches in support of the Movember campaign. 

Staff also led assemblies to discuss the key messages of the campaign, which raises awareness of prostate and testicular cancer.  

Movember also supports conversations around mental health to lower the rates of suicide, especially amongst males who find it hard to talk about their problems. 

Some pastoral lessons were dedicated to the campaign and encouraged young people to understand the difference they can make to themselves and to others. 

You may also want to watch:

Executive headteacher David Dickson said: “I am so proud of all those who are helping to not only raise thousands of pounds for this extremely worthwhile charity but also to raise awareness of mental health and various cancers.”

Most Read

  1. 1 What are the new rules as London moves to Tier 3 restrictions?
  2. 2 New data centre opens in Dagenham
  3. 3 London set to move into Tier 3 after rise in Covid cases
  1. 4 Drivers to be banned from road outside Barking station
  2. 5 Jailed: Men who stole car from Dagenham found abandoned with guns in boot
  3. 6 New vaccination hub opens today at Queen's Hospital Romford
  4. 7 Appeal to trace owner of photo 40 years after it was found in Dagenham
  5. 8 Jailed: 'Predatory' man who tried to rape a woman in Barking
  6. 9 Dagenham school technician scoops national award
  7. 10 Dagenham care home through to final of national awards
Charity
Education
Health
Barking and Dagenham News
Barking News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Police shut down Barking wedding with more than 50 guests

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon

Church opens ‘Grotto of Hope’ in Dagenham to offer support over Christmas

Jon King

person

Guilty: Dagenham paedophile who handed himself in after spotting online...

Jon King

person

Coronavirus

Coronavirus testing for secondary school pupils to be introduced

Sophie Cox & PA

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus