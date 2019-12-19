Search

Eastbury 'Digigirlz' inspired by visit to Microsoft office

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 December 2019

L-R: Harmandeep, Cristine, Kamile, Kiswa won an award for the best pitch for a new app. Picture: S. Gander

L-R: Harmandeep, Cristine, Kamile, Kiswa won an award for the best pitch for a new app. Picture: S. Gander

Archant

A team of schoolgirls scooped an award for the best app pitch on a visit to a tech giant's office.

L-R: Year 8 pupils, Riddhi, Alexandra, Habeebat, Jessica, Cristine, Harmandeep, Kamile, Kiswa on their visit to Microsoft's Paddington office. Picture: S. GanderL-R: Year 8 pupils, Riddhi, Alexandra, Habeebat, Jessica, Cristine, Harmandeep, Kamile, Kiswa on their visit to Microsoft's Paddington office. Picture: S. Gander

Four youngsters from Eastbury Community School in Hulse Avenue, Barking, were awarded for the best pitch of a new app on a visit to Microsoft's Paddington hub on Friday, December 13.

The Year 8s were part of a group from the school attending a computer coding and programming event, called Digigirlz. Its aim was to inspire young women to pursue dreams of a career in science, technology, engineering or maths (STEM).

You may also want to watch:

Pupil, Jessica said: "I really enjoyed the event. We are overlooked in STEM careers as women so attending the day was helpful for us girls to think about pursuing a career in STEM."

Fellow student, Habeebat said: "We got to see what it was like to work fro Microsoft. We got to use cool gadgets like the virtual reality headset and liquid techs.

"The day was brilliant and I learnt so much about digital technology and coding."

Computer Science teacher, Mr Gale, said: "The students were fantastic in terms of behaviour, attitude and were a credit to the school.

"Four girls won an award for the best pitch of an app they designed and have received a plaque for it. Both groups did fantastically well."

