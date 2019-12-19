Eastbury 'Digigirlz' inspired by visit to Microsoft office
PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 December 2019
A team of schoolgirls scooped an award for the best app pitch on a visit to a tech giant's office.
Four youngsters from Eastbury Community School in Hulse Avenue, Barking, were awarded for the best pitch of a new app on a visit to Microsoft's Paddington hub on Friday, December 13.
The Year 8s were part of a group from the school attending a computer coding and programming event, called Digigirlz. Its aim was to inspire young women to pursue dreams of a career in science, technology, engineering or maths (STEM).
Pupil, Jessica said: "I really enjoyed the event. We are overlooked in STEM careers as women so attending the day was helpful for us girls to think about pursuing a career in STEM."
Fellow student, Habeebat said: "We got to see what it was like to work fro Microsoft. We got to use cool gadgets like the virtual reality headset and liquid techs.
"The day was brilliant and I learnt so much about digital technology and coding."
Computer Science teacher, Mr Gale, said: "The students were fantastic in terms of behaviour, attitude and were a credit to the school.
"Four girls won an award for the best pitch of an app they designed and have received a plaque for it. Both groups did fantastically well."