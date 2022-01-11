Retiring headteacher thanked as school raises thousands for charities
- Credit: Melissa Page
A Barking school has been congratulated for its efforts in raising thousands of pounds for charity.
Eastbury Community School raised more than £2,800 for the Movember campaign last term, while a week of events and activities generated more than £2,500 for Children in Need.
Movember happens annually to increase awareness of prostate and testicular cancer.
Staff grew moustaches and there were assemblies on the campaign's key messages including supporting conversation around mental health.
The school's executive headteacher David Dickson retired at the end of the Christmas term and said fundraising efforts like these are why he was "incredibly proud" to have led the school.
Councillor Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement, added her congratulations to staff and pupils.
"I'd especially like to offer my thanks to David Dickson for the tremendous difference he has made to the education and opportunities for thousands of young people who attended Eastbury Community School."
