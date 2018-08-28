Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Eastbury School pupils share ideas to make Barking and Dagenham ‘green capital of London’ at council’s energy firm launch

PUBLISHED: 14:00 22 January 2019

Year 3 students at Eastbury School giving their presentations to Council Leader Darren Rodwell.

Year 3 students at Eastbury School giving their presentations to Council Leader Darren Rodwell.

Archant

Year Three pupils have shared their ideas to make the borough the ‘green capital of London’.

Seven-year-olds from Eastbury Primary School in Hulse Avenue, Barking presented their tips which included turning off lights when not in a room, taking shorter showers and switching off computers.

The school has made one green initiative with all children provided with a reusable bottle.

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell was at the school’s assembly on Monday to listen to the children and launch the local authority’s gas and electricity firm, Beam Energy.

Cllr Rodwell said: “Nobody should pay more than they have to on their fuel bills. For too long prices have been increasing faster than most people can cope with, and we hear horror stories about people going without food and the bare essentials just so they can pay for heating to stay warm.

“I don’t want anyone in our community to be in that position.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man, 31, stabbed in Dagenham

A man was stabbed in Gibbfield Close, Dagenham yesterday. Picture: GOOGLE

Syrian refugee family are to be resettled in Barking and Dagenham as they flee persecution

L-R: The Revd Alex Guest, Fr Gareth Jones, Emma Gwynne, Bethan Lang, Niamh Balkan, Rafe Smallman and Clare Cox from Refugee Welcome Dagenham. Picture: Refugee Welcome Dagenham

Woman rescued from flat fire in Barking

A fire broke out in Barking on Saturday. Picture: SARAH HOBDEN

Evidence of Iron Age settlement found in Dagenham

The 'archaeological horizon', the depth at which artefacts and remains are found, was only half a metre deep. Picture: AOC Archaeology.

Barking flat seized from Harold Hill rogue landlord renting three bedroom property to four households

John Abraka, 48, of Harold Hill was renting out a three-bedroomed flat in Colne House, Harts Lane, Barking to four households. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Man, 31, stabbed in Dagenham

A man was stabbed in Gibbfield Close, Dagenham yesterday. Picture: GOOGLE

Syrian refugee family are to be resettled in Barking and Dagenham as they flee persecution

L-R: The Revd Alex Guest, Fr Gareth Jones, Emma Gwynne, Bethan Lang, Niamh Balkan, Rafe Smallman and Clare Cox from Refugee Welcome Dagenham. Picture: Refugee Welcome Dagenham

Woman rescued from flat fire in Barking

A fire broke out in Barking on Saturday. Picture: SARAH HOBDEN

Evidence of Iron Age settlement found in Dagenham

The 'archaeological horizon', the depth at which artefacts and remains are found, was only half a metre deep. Picture: AOC Archaeology.

Barking flat seized from Harold Hill rogue landlord renting three bedroom property to four households

John Abraka, 48, of Harold Hill was renting out a three-bedroomed flat in Colne House, Harts Lane, Barking to four households. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Moreland hails ‘best’ display from Barking after claiming derby delight against Coops

Action from Barking against Old Cooperians (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham’s Course suffers narrow defeat in Cambridge

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

Salmon impresses with fine run as Dagenham 88s take in gruelling Benfleet 15 race

The Dagenham 88s squad enjoy a post-race cup of tea at the Benfleet 15 (pic: Dagenham 88s)

Daggers Harris praises squad’s efforts in Maidstone victory

Conor Wilkinson has joined Daggers on an 18-month deal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Rush Green fire: Man accused of murdering wife took out life insurance weeks before her death, court hears

Emergency services in Valentines Way, Rush Green Picture: Tom Horton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists