Search

Advanced search

Education grant for Barking and Dagenham Council cut by more than £3m

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 May 2020

The government's education services grant for Barking and Dagenham Council has been reduced by £3.2million since 2017/18. Picture: Creative Commons

The government's education services grant for Barking and Dagenham Council has been reduced by £3.2million since 2017/18. Picture: Creative Commons

Archant

The Student View is a charity that teaches young people from The Warren School and Dagenham Park CoE School how to spot misinformation and write real news stories about Barking and Dagenham to encourage them to engage with their communities. This is one of their stories. By Natasha and Allannah

Schools’ educational support budget has been slashed by £3.2million in Barking and Dagenham since 2017.

The educational services grant, that is allocated based on a set fee per pupil, is used for statutory duties that academies must provide, such as behaviour support, school improvement and assessment management.

You may also want to watch:

The council’s cabinet member for education, Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, has raised concerns that the grant has been cut from £3.4m in 2017/18 to just £0.6m split over three years.

Cllr Carpenter said: “There has been a drastic reduction in the educational services grant which largely funds the statutory duties of the local authority. This is diminishing even further.

“This is in spite of no decrease in the statutory responsibilities of local authorities.

“I am very concerned about this because this funding is supposed to cover our duties with respect to the quality of education in the area, the safeguarding of children, attendance at school, and school place planning, as examples.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Family’s tribute to ‘one of a kind’ postal worker killed in Dagenham crash

Jeff Hollis. Picture: Family handout

Watch as gang makes off with Ford Focus in Dagenham car theft

Accomplices look on as one of the culprits breaks in. Picture: Submitted

VE Day 75: Call to toast the nation’s heroes 75 years after Victory in Europe declared

Two British sailors and their girlfriends wading in the fountains in Trafalgar Square on VE Day, 8 May

Plans approved for 56 affordable homes in Dagenham

Plans to build 56 affordable homes in Woodward Road have been given the green light by councillors. Picture: Be First

Man, 22, charged with causing death by dangerous driving after fatal crash in Dagenham

A man has been arrested following a fatal crash at the junction of Heathway and Oxlow Lane in Dagenham. Picture: Google

Most Read

Family’s tribute to ‘one of a kind’ postal worker killed in Dagenham crash

Jeff Hollis. Picture: Family handout

Watch as gang makes off with Ford Focus in Dagenham car theft

Accomplices look on as one of the culprits breaks in. Picture: Submitted

VE Day 75: Call to toast the nation’s heroes 75 years after Victory in Europe declared

Two British sailors and their girlfriends wading in the fountains in Trafalgar Square on VE Day, 8 May

Plans approved for 56 affordable homes in Dagenham

Plans to build 56 affordable homes in Woodward Road have been given the green light by councillors. Picture: Be First

Man, 22, charged with causing death by dangerous driving after fatal crash in Dagenham

A man has been arrested following a fatal crash at the junction of Heathway and Oxlow Lane in Dagenham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Boxing: Nations with lone Olympic medals

Rio Olympic bronze medalist Croatia's Filip Hrgovic (right) in action against Eric Molina in a WBC International heavyweight championship contest at the Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

Coronavirus: No play this year ‘might be best for county cricket’

England's Alec Stewart leaves the field after being given out lbw to South Africa's Shaun Pollock, during the the third day of the fifth npower test at The Oval

Education grant for Barking and Dagenham Council cut by more than £3m

The government's education services grant for Barking and Dagenham Council has been reduced by £3.2million since 2017/18. Picture: Creative Commons

Opinion: I’d keep all rules if I could visit dad again

What is Steve Allen missing during lockdown?

Wembley cup final nerves? Not a bit of it as Dev and his Hammers mates go to dogs!

West Ham United's Alan Devonshire (white strip) takes on Liverpool's Graeme Souness (No.11) and Alan Hansen of Liverpool, during the League Cup final at Wembley Stadium.
Drive 24