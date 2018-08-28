Search

Barking and Dagenham records London’s fastest rise for higher education participation

PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 December 2018

Evelyn Carpenter. Picture: LBBD

Evelyn Carpenter. Picture: LBBD

Barking and Dagenham experienced London’s largest rise in young people taking part in higher education over the last decade.

There was a 65 per cent boost in young residents continuing their education between the 2007/8 and 2017/18 academic years, according to a report by London Councils.

Ealing, the closest London borough to Barking and Dagenham, followed with a rise of 29pc.

The largest rise in participation was in students attending sixth form colleges, which increased by 135pc.

The council credited the Aimhigher programme for playing a role in this increase. The scheme, unique to the borough, helps schools organise events for young people interested in furthering their learning.

Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, the council’s education spokeswoman, said: “This is very good news and shows that all of the hard work that has been done by the council, schools, students and parents has paid off.”

Barking and Dagenham records London's fastest rise for higher education participation

