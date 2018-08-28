Barking and Dagenham records London’s fastest rise for higher education participation

Evelyn Carpenter. Picture: LBBD Andreas Grieger PHOTOGRAPHER

Barking and Dagenham experienced London’s largest rise in young people taking part in higher education over the last decade.

There was a 65 per cent boost in young residents continuing their education between the 2007/8 and 2017/18 academic years, according to a report by London Councils.

Ealing, the closest London borough to Barking and Dagenham, followed with a rise of 29pc.

The largest rise in participation was in students attending sixth form colleges, which increased by 135pc.

The council credited the Aimhigher programme for playing a role in this increase. The scheme, unique to the borough, helps schools organise events for young people interested in furthering their learning.

Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, the council’s education spokeswoman, said: “This is very good news and shows that all of the hard work that has been done by the council, schools, students and parents has paid off.”