A-level results: Elutec engineering pupils excel

Sam Stallabrass and Rahmaan Bashir have both achieved the Engineering Technical Baccalaureate. Picture: Elutec. Archant

Two students at Elutec have achieved the engineering technical baccalaureate - equating to four A-levels - after receiving their sixth form results.

Sam Stallabrass gained D*D*D in his BTEC engineering qualification, an A for A-level maths and achieved a B grade for his extended project qualification (EPQ).

Rahmaan Bashir gained D*D*D in his BTEC engineering qualification, a C grade for A-level maths and an A for his EPQ.

Alongside an improved Ofsted grading in June 2019, the university technical college in Dagenham continues to progress with new leadership and management.

Head of faculty for engineering, Claire Bannister, is delighted with the sixth form results which show continued improvement in the outcomes of the engineering students.

She said: "The improved engineering results from the newly introduced rigorous BTEC engineering qualification has enabled our students to progress onto excellent destinations including apprenticeships at Airbus, Costain, National Grid and high performing universities".