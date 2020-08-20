GCSE results: Elutec Academy principal says pupils ‘awarded grades they rightly deserve’

Elutec Academy pupil Osei Cargill is proud of his grades after earning a 9, three 8s and two 7s. Picture: Samantha Conway / Elutec Academy Archant

The principal of Elutec Academy says he is “delighted” with the achievements of the year 11 group, whose GCSE results reflect their hard work.

Top achievers at the university technical college in Dagenham East included Osei Cargill, who earned a 9 in English literature, 8s in chemistry, physics and media studies, and 7s in maths and biology.

Another was Daniel Bunyak, with an 8 in computer science and 7s in maths, biology, chemistry and physics.

Both are awaiting the official results for their Cambridge National Engineering qualifications.

Elutec Academy principal Kim Donovan-Maddix said: “I am delighted that the Elutec Academy students have been awarded the grades that they rightly deserve in their GCSE qualifications.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank both students and staff for all their hard work.

“September will be a busy time as students excitedly begin the next stage of their studies at the Elutec Academy Sixth Form.”