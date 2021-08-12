GCSE results 2021: Elutec 'delighted' with year 11 achievements
- Credit: Elutec
Elutec Academy is “delighted” with the achievements of its year 11 pupils in their GCSE results.
Luke Brooks was the Dagenham school's highest achiever with eight grade 9s, including maths, English, biology, chemistry, physics and media studies.
He also received the highest grade in his Cambridge national in engineering manufacture, earning a Distinction* at Level 2.
Tania Pataca Gomes achieved a GCSE grade 9 in English literature and in Portuguese as well as 8s in English language, computer science, media studies and physics.
Another top performer, Ella Rose achieved a 9 in English language and in media studies along with an 8 in English literature.
You may also want to watch:
Ella also earned a Distinction* at Level 2 in her Cambridge national in engineering manufacture.
READ MORE: Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
Principal Kim Donovan said: “I am delighted that the Elutec Academy students have been awarded the grades that they rightly deserve in their GCSE qualifications.
Most Read
- 1 Investigation after house fire in Dagenham
- 2 Girl, 15, dies four days after incident at Barking's Capital Karts
- 3 A Level results 2021: East Ham state school gets more Oxbridge places than Eton
- 4 Elderly woman found with head injury in Barking
- 5 'This is a matter of upholding local democracy': Jon Cruddas slams CPZ roll out in Dagenham
- 6 Donations plea to complete £5 million Becontree Estate community centre
- 7 Dagenham Farm to sell fresh, organic produce at new stall
- 8 Barking boss Gardner revealed disappointment of being in the Isthmian North
- 9 A Level results 2021: Robert Clack School achieves record Russell Group places
- 10 A Level results: The Warren School's largest cohort receive grades
“The students have all worked incredibly hard throughout the two years, including during the national lockdowns.”