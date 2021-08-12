GCSE results 2021: Elutec 'delighted' with year 11 achievements

Published: 4:11 PM August 12, 2021

Elutec year 11 Luke Brooks earned eight grade 9s in his GCSEs. - Credit: Elutec

Elutec Academy is “delighted” with the achievements of its year 11 pupils in their GCSE results.

Luke Brooks was the Dagenham school's highest achiever with eight grade 9s, including maths, English, biology, chemistry, physics and media studies.

Tania Pataca Gomes with her GCSE results, which included two grade 9s and four 8s. - Credit: Elutec

He also received the highest grade in his Cambridge national in engineering manufacture, earning a Distinction* at Level 2.

Tania Pataca Gomes achieved a GCSE grade 9 in English literature and in Portuguese as well as 8s in English language, computer science, media studies and physics.

Ella Rose achieved 9s in English language and media studies. - Credit: Elutec

Another top performer, Ella Rose achieved a 9 in English language and in media studies along with an 8 in English literature.

Ella also earned a Distinction* at Level 2 in her Cambridge national in engineering manufacture.

Principal Kim Donovan said: “I am delighted that the Elutec Academy students have been awarded the grades that they rightly deserve in their GCSE qualifications.

“The students have all worked incredibly hard throughout the two years, including during the national lockdowns.”