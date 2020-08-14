Video

A-levels: Dagenham’s Elutec Academy proud of its students for achieving great results during challenging time

Elutec Academy has enjoyed a successful A-level and Level 3 vocational results day, with many of its Year 13 students securing the results they need to move toward their desired career.

The University Technical College, located in Dagenham, specialises in teaching students interested in engineering, design, science, maths and technology.

Today’s results saw students achieve a mixture of A-level and Btec qualifications, enabling them to proceed to university or an apprenticeship.

Year 13 student Gabriel Johnson is one such success story; she can now look forward to starting her biomedical science degree at the University of Warwick after achieving an AB in her science A-level, alongside a merit award in engineering.

Btec students Ekam Marwa and Josie Hooper are both off to the University of Brighton, albeit to study very different subjects.

Ekam — awarded D*DD in engineering — is set to begin a degree in mechanical engineering, intended to enable him to work on national-level engineering projects in the future.

Josie is taking a different path by pursuing her passion for music. After achieving a D*D*D in engineering, the teenager has secured her place to study music and sound arts at the university.

Those choosing to go down the apprenticeship route will be working with organisations such as Network Rail, TfL, Mercedes-Benz and Thames Water.

The college’s faculty head for engineering, Claire Bannister, said: “We are proud of the diversity in the fields of engineering that our students are entering from aeronautical at University of Brighton, motorsport at Staffordshire University, electronic engineering at Bangor University and mechanical engineering at London South Bank University.”

An Elutec spokesperson said that everyone involved with the academy congratulates the students for what they have achieved during such a challenging time.