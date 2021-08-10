Results day: Elutec engineering pupils praised for 'resilience, tenacity'

Published: 8:19 PM August 10, 2021

Elutec school leavers have been praised for their "resilience and tenacity" by their faculty head.

Year 13 pupils returned to the school in Yew Tree Avenue, Dagenham to collect their A Level results today (Tuesday, August 10).

Pupils at the university technical college are going on to study engineering at institutions including Loughborough, Brunel, London South Bank and City, University of London.

Those who have chosen to follow engineering apprenticeships are working with companies such as Leonardo, Fujitsu and Elutec's partner employer Ford Motor Company.

Head of faculty for engineering Claire Bannister said: “Our students continue to achieve university placements or apprenticeships at a wide and diverse range of fields in engineering, including mechatronics and computer systems, aerospace, electrical and electronic, biomedical, medical, chemical and robotics.

"I am proud of the resilience, tenacity and commitment of our students in achieving their excellent results”.

Year 13 student Ariadna Ciorba excelled in her BTEC Level 3 engineering qualifications, achieving three starred distinctions (D*D*D*).

Ariadna, who also earned an A* in Russian and A in her extended project qualification (EPQ), is now looking forward to starting her aerospace engineering course at Brunel University London.

BTEC student Samuel Humphreys was awarded D*D*D in extended diploma in engineering.

He will be starting an engineering apprenticeship at aerospace company Leonardo.

Another top achiever was Shemaiah Osuchukwu, who earned DDD in extended diploma in engineering along with an A in his EPQ.

He will be studying robotics engineering at University of the West of England Bristol.

BTEC student Kieran Cody gained DDD in extended diploma in engineering and an A in his EPQ.

Kieran will go on to the University of Greenwich to study electrical and electronic engineering.

Year 13 A Level student Jordan Ssetimba will go on to study chemical engineering at Loughborough University after achieving A grades in chemistry, physics and maths.

Giarif Ali achieved Bs in chemistry, physics and maths.

He plans to further his studies in mechanical engineering at City, University of London.