Dagenham technical college consulting on plans to accept Year 7 pupils

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 March 2020

Pupils at Elutec in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Pupils at Elutec in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A Dagenham technical college is consulting on plans to accept younger pupils from next year.

The East London University Technical College (Elutec) currently offers an education for 14 to 19-year-olds, admitting pupils in Year 10 and Year 12.

But it wants to admit pupils from Year 7 from September 2021, becoming a school for 11 to 19-year-olds.

Elutec, which opened in 2014, focuses on Stem subjects - science, technology, engineering and maths.

According to the consultation document, the Yew Tree Avenue academy's curriculum is designed in collaboration with industry partners to 'deliver the skills and qualifications that are required by employers and top universities'.

Accepting pupils at a younger age would 'increase parental choice' and offer a 'specialised but broad Stem-focused curriculum'.

Key Stage 3 pupils - those in Years 7 to 9 - would study the core subjects of English, maths and science in addition to technology, art, humanities subjects and physical education.

They would aslo benefit from work-related learning trips, careers advice and support from employers.

If the expansion goes ahead, the school plans to admit 90 pupils, or three forms of Year 7 entry, each year. There would be the same number in each year group up to Year 11, while the two sixth form year groups would be smaller with 75 pupils in each.

The consultation document adds: 'Elutec is a small school, and always will be.

'This will ensure that a dedicated team of staff get to know every young person, and their individual needs and aspirations.'

Parents would apply to the school through Barking and Dagenham Council's usual Year 7 admissions procedure, with pupils who are accepted invited for an induction day at the end of their time at primary school.

To take part in the consultation survey, visit elutec.co.uk by Friday, April 3. Paper copies are available from the school reception on request.

All feedback will be used and if Elutec decides to move the proposal forward, it will need to seek approval from the Department for Education before it can admit its first Year 7 cohort.

