GCSE results: Three quarters of Elutec pupils pass GCSE maths

PUBLISHED: 14:29 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 22 August 2019

Elutec year 11 pupil Arianda Ciorba earned a 9 in Russian and grade 8 in English Literature. Picture: Elutec

Elutec year 11 pupil Arianda Ciorba earned a 9 in Russian and grade 8 in English Literature. Picture: Elutec

It has been a positive GCSE results day for Elutec Year 11 pupils, with three quarters of the cohort achieving a standard pass in GCSE maths.

Cameron Page earned a 9 in maths, six 8s and a grade *2 in engineering design and grade D2 in engineering systems control. Picture: ElutecCameron Page earned a 9 in maths, six 8s and a grade *2 in engineering design and grade D2 in engineering systems control. Picture: Elutec

Principal Kim Donovan-Maddix said: "I am delighted that the hard work of both the students and staff have enabled the majority of Elutec students to secure their place on their level 3 courses".

Cameron Page has an outstanding set of results with a grade 9 in maths, 8s in English literature, English language, biology, chemistry, physics, and computer science, as well as grade *2 in engineering design and grade D2 in engineering systems control.

Arianda Ciorba is very proud of her 9 in Russian and 8 in English Literature.

Others at the Dagenham university technical college who achieved excellent exam results include Priestly Adejo with a 9 in physics, 8 in English language, 7s in biology, chemistry, English literature and maths, as well as a grade D2 in engineering design.

Ronnie Anderson gained a 9, an 8 and two 7s; Mantas Kalnietis earned four 7s, three 6s and grade D2 in engineering design; and Jordan Ssetimba achieved an 8 and two 7s.

